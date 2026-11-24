The severe thunderstorm warning, with hail damage and strong winds, could cause flash floods in low-lying areas.

Johannesburg residents have been warned to brace for flash floods, damaging winds and large hail that could wreak havoc across the city after the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a Level 4 severe thunderstorm warning, sparking calls for residents to stay off flooded roads and away from rivers and dams.

Saws issued the warning on Monday as severe thunderstorms and wet weather conditions persisted across Johannesburg.

Warning

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the Level 4 severe thunderstorm warning, with hail damage and strong winds, could cause flash floods in low-lying areas.

Mulaudzi urged residents to be safe.

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving, maintain a safe following distance, and avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges.

“Residents in low-lying areas are urged to exercise caution when conducting daily activities, avoid crossing river streams, and monitor young children to stay away from river streams and dams to prevent drowning incidents,” Mulaudzi said.

Religious organisations

He also urged faith-based organisations to avoid river streams.

“Do not conduct baptism/cleansing rituals during these severe thunderstorms to prevent situations where congregants might be swept away.”

Mulaudzi urged anyone experiencing a life-threatening emergency to call the Emergency Management Services Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911.

Other parts of SA

Meanwhile, several other provinces face severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, flooding, hail and excessive lightning on Tuesday, 24 November, while damaging coastal winds are expected along parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) coastline.

The weather service issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours that could flood roads and damage infrastructure, as well as damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning in parts of KZN, southern Mpumalanga and eastern Free State and North West.

Saws also issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging coastal winds, resulting in localised disruption of port operations and difficulty navigating at sea between the Eastern Cape’s Algoa Bay and East London in the morning, spreading to Port Edward and the coast of KZN by the afternoon.