Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 24 November 2026.

Several provinces face severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, flooding, hail and excessive lightning on Tuesday, 24 November, while damaging coastal winds are expected along parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal coastline.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 24 November 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours leading to flooding of roads and damage to infrastructure, damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning in parts of KwaZulu Natal, southern parts of Mpumalanga and Gauteng, and the eastern parts of the Free State and North West.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours in Limpopo, northern parts of Mpumalanga and Gauteng, central parts of North West and Free Sate and the central and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

This could lead to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges and strong damaging winds and hail, resulting in localised damage to infrastructure and settlements.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging coastal winds resulting in localised disruption of port operations and difficulty in navigation at sea between the Eastern Cape’s Algoa Bay and East London in the morning, spreading to Port Edward and the coast of KwaZulu-Natal by afternoon.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts Northern Cape, and in places in the North West and Free State.

Extended weather forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, 24-25 November 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in places, with isolated showers to scattered showers and thundershowers becoming widespread in places in the east.#saws #weatheroutlook #Warning pic.twitter.com/vM8eC68JKi — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 22, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 24 November:

Gauteng:

It will be a cloudy and warm day with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the northern Lowveld. It will be very hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be very hot in places.

North West:

Fine weather awaits in the extreme west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

Free State:

Expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east, except in the extreme west. It will be windy in the east and along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the east and south, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the northeastern parts. It will be windy in the south.

Western Cape:

Fine weather is expected in the extreme west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm but cloudy over the eastern and southern parts, with isolated morning showers and thundershowers in the northeast and light rain in the southeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north and clearing in places in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a cloudy and cool day with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme northwest.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the north.