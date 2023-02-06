SA sees ‘steady decline’ in rhino poaching in national parks

Citizen Reporter

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs Barbara Creecy has attributed the decline of rhino poaching in national parks to the relentless war that has been waged by the department.

According to a statement issued by the department, in 2022, 124 rhinos were killed in the Kruger National Park.

Decrease in poaching

No rhinos were poached in any other national park and the number of rhinos poached in the Kruger National Park represented a 40% decrease compared with those killed for their horn 2021.

The department also revealed that the poaching threat shifted to KwaZulu-Natal, which lost 244 rhino to poaching last year.

Of these, 228 were killed in provincial parks and 16 in privately owned reserves. The Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park was specifically targeted and in total across the country, private rhino owners lost 86 rhinos.

‘Relentless war’

“The steady decline in rhino poaching in national parks is related to the relentless war that has been waged by our fearsome anti-poaching machinery as well as a comprehensive dehorning programme,” said Creecy.

“This year’s outcome shows that collaboration between conservation authorities, the South African Police Services, revenue authorities and international agencies works.“

“We believe that if provincial authorities in KwaZulu-Natal follow our model, they will be able to significantly curb rhino poaching in their provincial parks before it is too late,” she added.

Successful arrests

According to the minister, in 2022, a number of successful arrests and prosecutions were recorded, adding ‘weight’ to the integrated work of the law enforcement agencies, including the SAPS, Hawks, SANParks, Environmental Enforcement Fusion Centre, the Environmental Management Inspectorate or Green Scorpions, customs officials, provincial park authorities, and the National Prosecuting Authority.

“A total of 132 arrests were effected during 2022 for rhino poaching: 23 in the Skukuza area in Mpumalanga, 49 in KwaZulu-Natal and the balance in Limpopo.”

“The recent focus on money laundering and international co-operation with other law enforcement authorities saw the arrest of 26 rhino horn traffickers and 13 people for money laundering and bribing of rangers.”

Efforts to ensure survival

Creecy added that as part of continued efforts to ensure the survival of the rhino species, SANParks, is also in the process of identifying suitable safe habitat across South Africa for the introduction of new rhino communities.

