25 Mar 2024

Testing rangers a start in rhino poaching war

We need to implement whatever is necessary to save our wildlife, especially our rhinos.

Following a long delay, polygraph testing of SANParks employees will soon commence to help stem the ever-rising tide of rhino poaching. Polygraph Photo: iStock

It's nothing we didn't know, but when SANParks head ranger Don English reveals that poaching syndicates have compromised fellow rangers you realise what an uphill battle they face daily. According to English, poaching has cost SANParks an estimated R240 million in the past 12 months, with 16 Kruger National Park field rangers recently charged for assisting poachers. It's led them to take a new approach: subjecting SANParks employees to polygraph testing in the very near future. ALSO READ: War on rhino poaching: SANParks finally ready to roll out polygraph testing for staff English said: "A lot of our field rangers…

It’s nothing we didn’t know, but when SANParks head ranger Don English reveals that poaching syndicates have compromised fellow rangers you realise what an uphill battle they face daily.

According to English, poaching has cost SANParks an estimated R240 million in the past 12 months, with 16 Kruger National Park field rangers recently charged for assisting poachers. It’s led them to take a new approach: subjecting SANParks employees to polygraph testing in the very near future.

ALSO READ: War on rhino poaching: SANParks finally ready to roll out polygraph testing for staff

English said: “A lot of our field rangers have been recruited by poaching syndicates. We recently had a section where 16 of the 18 field rangers in the section were involved, directly connected with bank statements to syndicates.”

It doesn’t feel like we are winning the war against poaching, particularly when it comes to rhino poaching. Last year, 499 rhinos were poached across South Africa – up from 448 in 2022. On state properties, 406 were killed and on privately owned parks, reserves and farms, 93 were killed.

While rhino killings have declined by 40% in the Kruger National Park last year, more and more attacks are taking place in KwaZulu-Natal, more especially in Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park.

ALSO READ: Poison, snares ravage animals in Kruger Park as poaching escalates

Polygraph testing might seem tame in the bigger scheme of things, but it’s a start. We need to implement whatever is necessary to save our wildlife, especially our rhinos.

