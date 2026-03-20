Right of reply: SKG Africa disputes that ETPD Seta premises were ‘hazardous’

SKG Africa said it cannot be responsible for procurement or governance issues related to ETDP Seta

SKG Africa is in the business of leasing commercial property and has an established record of providing compliant, competitive and ethical services within the public sector. It accordingly rejects the false, misleading and unfounded allegations contained in the article published by The Citizen on 8 March 2026, concerning the lease agreement concluded with Education, Training and Development Practices Sector Education and Training Authority (ETDP Seta).

The article suggests that public funds have been expended on premises that could not be occupied due to alleged safety concerns and attributes this outcome to SKG Africa. That narrative is incorrect, unsupported by the documentary record, and improperly shifts responsibility away from the decision-making structures of ETDP Seta.

SKG Africa participated in the tender process as an ordinary bidder. The evaluation and adjudication of bids were undertaken solely by ETDP Seta through its internal procurement structures. Any issues relating to procurement or governance are therefore internal to ETDP Seta and cannot be attributed to a bidder responding to a public tender.

The suggestion that the premises were “hazardous” and incapable of occupation is demonstrably false. SKG Africa provided fully functional and furnished temporary office accommodation, pending completion of the tenant installation, with additional areas made available for storage, ensuring operational continuity.

The premises were initially occupied by ETDP Seta; however, ETDP Seta subsequently vacated the premises based on unfounded and speculative allegations. SKG Africa has, moreover, expressly invited the relevant authorities to inspect the premises so that the objective condition and suitability of the building may be independently verified. The assertion that the building could not be used at all is therefore misleading.

Regulatory findings have likewise been misrepresented. The Department of Employment and Labour did not declare the building unsafe or unfit for occupation, nor did it order its closure. The notices issued formed part of a standard compliance process, and remedial steps were actively undertaken. A material issue omitted from the article is that ETDP Seta’s tenant installation requirements significantly exceeded what had been agreed under the tender and lease.

SKG Africa engaged extensively to resolve these issues and offered to absorb a substantial portion of the resulting cost overrun to facilitate progress. That proposal was rejected.

The documentary record further reflects sustained engagement between SKG Africa, ETDP Seta and professional consultants throughout the implementation phase. The suggestion that the premises remained unused due to any failure on the part of SKG Africa is therefore unfounded.

Importantly, the article itself raises concerns regarding governance failures within ETDP Seta. Those issues are central to understanding how this matter has unfolded. The conduct of ETDP Seta, including inconsistent decision-making, failure to progress agreed processes, and the adoption of shifting positions reflects internal governance challenges for which SKG Africa cannot be held responsible.

It is clear that SKG Africa has clearly been drawn into a broader institutional dispute within ETDP Seta relating to governance and accountability failures and it rejects any attempt to attribute to it responsibility for those failures or to use it as a scapegoat.

SKG Africa notes the minister’s request for a full report and welcomes any investigation. It has already placed a complete factual record before the minister and will cooperate fully with any lawful review or inspection. It remains confident that the facts will confirm that it acted lawfully, properly and in good faith at all times.