WATCH: ‘There was nothing police could do’- Riverlea resident details the night zama zamas came guns blazing

“The police van turned around, it made a U-turn and left and Riverlea”

This is how a Riverlea resident described how police scurried away from the scene of a gun battle that took place in on Saturday night leaving at least five people dead.

Angry and frustrated residents took to the streets early on Monday morning, barricading Main Reef Road with burning tyres and rocks.

The protest left traffic at a standstill on the N1 highway.

They described scenes of a “war zone” reeling in shock and fearing for their lives following a weekend of terror where gunshots rang throughout the night on Saturday evening.

Police flee

A resident who to who spoke to The Citizen on the condition of anonymity said even the police fled the scene.

“They (zama zamas) were more than a hundred. They came here around the corner, shooting, guns blazing. It was rough, these Basotho’s they were killing people Saturday. The police van turned around, it made a U-turn and left. There was nothing even the police could do. There is a war happening here.”

Earlier, another resident said they cannot live under these violent circumstances.

“It’s not hell. People are being slaughtered,” Riverlea resident Keenan Shernan told The Citizen.

Terrorised by zama zamas

He said the community is being terrorised by the zama zamas.

“In extension 3, we have stray bullets flying through people’s windows where their children sleep. This is not normal, all we want is help. With this situation comes a lot of violent activities, prostitution, rape, drugs. People are being slaughtered,” Shernan said.

Meanwhile, the community of Riverlea has called on government to deploy more police and the army in the suburb to stem the spate violence in the suburb.

More police and army

Community activist Nomaan Mubarak told The Citizen they want government to hear their concerns about how they are fearing for their lives.

“We want the army to be deployed so that they can come and get rid of the zama zamas. Another thing is the squatter camps as well. We want home affairs to come in and remove the foreign national demolish Zamimpilo.”

Protests to continue

Mubarak said they will continue their protests until they are heard or something is done.

“We will continue to protest each and every day because we are tired now and enough is enough. We’ve been writing memorandums and nothing has been happening and we are not being heard so we have to take matters in our own hands now.”

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said it is monitoring the protest and urged motorists to use alternative routes.

