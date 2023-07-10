Daily news update: N3 arson, Brics update, coldest night, Rosemary’s phone

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

In today’s daily news update: The Van Reenen’s Pass reopened after N3 arson incident, and President Cyril Ramaphosa said the Brics Summit won’t be virtual.

Meanwhile, convicted ‘insurance killer’ Rosemary Ndlovu was caught with a cell phone behind bars.

Van Reenen’s Pass reopens

Road Traffic officials have reopened the N3 following emergency road repairs to the southbound lanes on Van Reenen’s Pass after six trucks were torched in the dead of night between Saturday and Sunday.

Truck arson Van Reenans Pass 9 July 2023. Picture: supplied.

Road lanes have been reopened in both directions of traffic using contraflow.

“But the northbound carriageway (towards Johannesburg) will remain closed until repairs can be completed and the road deemed safe for passage.

Road users are advised to continue to expect congestion and delays in the area,” explained Thania Dhoogra, operations manager of N3 Toll Concession (N3TC).

Brics summit update

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the Brics Summit – set to take place in August 2023 – will be held virtually.

Photo: Supplied/GCIS

And yes, Russian President Vladimir Putin is on the guest list, in spite of Putin’s standing arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Despite international outcry, South Africa hasn’t condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, expressing instead a preference for dialogue.

Coldest night of 2023

Regional weather forecaster Gauteng Weather urged residents to keep extra warm with Sunday evening’s forecast to be the coldest evening of 2023 so far.

Gauteng Weather warned that another cold front was expected to hit Gauteng, with temperatures expected to drop below freezing. Photo: iStock

Last week, Gauteng Weather warned that another cold front was expected to hit the province, with temperatures expected to drop below freezing in the three major metros.

According to the latest forecast, residents must take extra precautions against the freezing temperatures.

Rosemary Ndlovu caught with cellphone

The South African cop dubbed the “insurance killer” was caught with a cellphone in prison. Rosemary Ndlovu is serving six life sentences for orchestrating multiple murders so she could collect insurance payouts.

Rosemary Ndlovu at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court, on 14 September 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

“The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has internally charged Rosemary Ndlovu for contravening the Correctional Services Act after being caught with a mobile phone,” said DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

“Inmates found in possession of cellphones are charged in terms of Section 23 (1) of Correctional Services Act 111 of 1998. They are then reprimanded accordingly, a process which may involve a withdrawal of privileges for a specified period, reclassification (downgrade) and other punitive measures,” explained Nxumalo.

In other news:

Daily news, 9 July

