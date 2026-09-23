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RTMC urges road safety ahead of Heritage Day celebrations, long weekend and school closures

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By Caslian Scott

Journalist Intern

3 minute read

23 September 2026

10:21 am

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All road users are urged to exercise caution as increased traffic volumes are expected along major routes

RTMC urges road safety ahead of Heritage Day celebrations, long weekend and school closures

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The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) urges motorists to exercise extreme caution and make road safety a priority as thousands of South Africans are expected to travel over the Heritage Day long weekend.

The long weekend occurs at the same time as school closures, with many families expected to use the opportunity to travel, visit relatives and take part in holiday activities.

Increased traffic

Increased traffic volumes are therefore anticipated on major routes, as well as around popular destinations.

Motorists are encouraged to check traffic and weather conditions before departing, allow sufficient time for their journeys and avoid unnecessary risks in an effort to reach their destinations safely.

Motorists should also ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy before travelling.

Message to road users

All road users are urged to obey speed limits and adjust their speed according to road, traffic and weather conditions.

Road users are also warned to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs and to avoid distracted driving by avoiding the use of cellphones while driving.

All occupants should wear their seatbelts at all times.

Road safety

Regular beaks should be taken during long journeys, the RTMC emphasised that road users must avoid driving when tired.

While also maintaining a safe following distance from other vehicles and exercising additional caution around pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and children, particularly in residential areas and around recreational facilities.

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Road users should ensure that children are properly secured in appropriate child-restraint systems.

“Avoid dangerous overtaking and obey traffic signs and road markings,” it said.

“Check tyres, brakes, lights, windscreen wipers and fluid levels before travelling.”

Parents and caregivers are also encouraged to remind children about basic pedestrian safety, especially when walking near busy roads, shopping centres, public transport facilities and holiday destinations.

‘Arrive alive’

The organisation said that the Heritage Day long weekend and school closure provide an opportunity for families and communities to spend time together.

“All road users are encouraged to play their part in preventing crashes and ensuring that everyone reaches their destination safely.”

“Arrive alive. Slow down, stay alert and make safety a priority,” the RTMC concluded.

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