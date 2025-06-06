RTMC warns motorists en route Comrades to drive safe

RTMC says law enforcement officials will ensure motorists experience minimal to no incidents over the weekend.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged motorists travelling to the Comrades Marathon this weekend to exercise extreme caution given the icy weather warnings issued by the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The 95th instalment of the race – which is a downhill run – will take place in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Sunday, starting from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

Conditions on the N3

As runners and supporters make their way to KZN, RTMC chief communication officer Simon Zwane warns the N3 road between Johannesburg and Durban could be affected by misty conditions around Van Reenan Pass to Hilton.

“The Harrismith and Pietermaritzburg areas usually experience dense mist around this time of the year, and motorists are urged to be cautious as traffic volumes are expected to peak on the N3 from [Friday] and on Sunday when most runners will be returning,” Zwane said in a statement.

“Law enforcement authorities from Free State and KwaZulu-Natal, including the National Traffic Police (NTP) from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and key road safety stakeholders such as [the N3 Toll Route], will ensure that motorists experience minimal to no incidents heading to the Comrades Marathon,” Zwane added.

On Thursday, the weather service warned of a spell of extreme weather starting this weekend, with snowfall possible in all provinces except Limpopo.

Icy weather across SA

“In the coming days, a particularly intense Cut-Off Low (COL) system, associated with severe and extreme winter weather, is expected to affect South Africa, persisting over the country until at least the middle of next week over the eastern provinces,” Saws said.

Runners can expect predominantly mild to warm and windy conditions, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies on Sunday.

However, they should be aware of a cool change in the weather later in the day, introducing colder, more moist conditions to the coast and adjacent interior.

The RTMC urges motorists to:

Obey all road traffic rules and regulations

Exercise patience at traffic operations and construction sites on the N3 route

Be prepared and polite when stopped by law enforcement authorities

