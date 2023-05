With bombs continuing to fall on Ukraine, South Africa was yesterday confident about working towards an African deal to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has left thousands of people dead – hoping to nudge presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky to a conference table. Despite destroyed buildings and an escalating civilian death toll, Ukraine had refused to concede defeat in the largely ruined eastern town of Bakhmut, after Russian forces claimed they were fully in control of the town after months of fighting. Ukraine’s head of ground forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, over the weekend said his forces still controlled parts...

Briefing details

Addressing a media briefing in Pretoria, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya was yesterday confident about the African peace mission – comprising presidents Cyril Ramaphosa, Hakainde Hichilema (Zambia), Macky Sall (Senegal), Félix Tshisekedi (Congo), Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (Uganda) and Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil el-Sisi (Egypt).

The principal focus of the mission is to find a peaceful resolution to the devastating conflict. Said Magwenya: “While I am unable to give timelines or details on the African leaders’ peace mission or details on modalities, I can confirm that preparations are underway for the delegation of African heads of state to travel to Moscow and Kiev, as soon as dates, logistics and security arrangements are agreed and finalised with the two host countries.

“It is important that we remind ourselves of the motive – not only of this initiative – but all peaceful initiatives, which include the displacement of people, something which must be averted.

“The direct impact on Africa’s food security threat is something that must be attended to – something which the president believes can be resolved if we find a solution to this conflict.

“It is important to further emphasise our country’s commitment to the articles of the United Nations Charter, including the principle that all members shall settle international disputes by peaceful means.

“South Africa supports the principle that members shall refrain from the threat or use of forces against the territorial integrity or political independence of other states.

“We will – as a matter of principle and course – continue to call on the international community to work together to achieve the cessation of hostilities, prevent loss of life and end the displacement of civilians in Ukraine.

“The international community, working with multilateral bodies such as the United Nations, has to support a peaceful dialogue, leading to a lasting peace – ensuring stability of all nations.”

Ramaphosa, said Magwenya, was “aware of a number of many peace plans”. “We are aware of initiatives that have been put forward to end the bloodshed – including that put forward by Ukraine, the China peace plan and Russia’s own plan.

“President Ramaphosa has directed we to look at all these peace plans and work on a consolidation– not a case of African heads of state coming up with their own – but come up with principles that are going to inform these negotiations.”

