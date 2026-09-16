SA defends sovereign right as US imposes visa restrictions

South Africa defended its sovereign right to address racial injustice after the US imposed visa restrictions on officials accused of discrimination.

The South African government has emphasised the country’s sovereign right to put in place laws that address the nation’s concern over racial injustice as the US imposed visa restrictions on officials.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola responded to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s announcement of new visa restrictions against those accused of involvement in “race‑based discrimination” and “uncompensated land seizures” in South Africa.

SA urges respect for democracy and sovereignty

It is the latest action by the Trump administration to target the South African government for allegations that it is mistreating white South Africans – a claim the SA government has denied.

“The announcement once again aligns with the mischaracterisation of South Africa’s domestic policies by fringe groups who wrongly portray themselves as representatives of ‘minorities’ and Afrikaners in general,” the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The government said South Africa remains committed to addressing the injustice of its past and contemporary challenges as a sovereign people.

“It is our sovereign right to put in place laws that address the nation’s concern over centuries of racial injustice,” the ministry of international relations and cooperation said.

“Legislation in the democratic era is intended to improve the plight of the people who had been excluded for centuries. This is consistent with other countries that have a similar experience to South Africa.”

‘It is our sovereign right’ – Dirco

In response to the latest visa restrictions, US ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III, warned Pretoria that the new restrictions are just the beginning and show “America’s firm resolve in this matter”.

The government said it respects that the US may hold different views on South Africa’s measures and their implementation, but the country remains committed to addressing these.

“The people of South Africa respect the right of American people to develop laws to address their conditions. It is our expectation that people of South Africa must be afforded the same respect as sovereignty demands,” government said.

Government also emphasised that crime affects everyone and is not targeted towards anyone based on race, colour or social origin.

Ongoing SA-US bilateral discussions

The ministry said the ongoing South Africa-US bilateral discussions highlight the importance of both countries finding a lasting solution.

“The discussions have highlighted the need for any resolution to consider South Africa’s unique circumstances and to respect its democracy, constitution, sovereignty, and the will of its people,” government said.

“We maintain that challenges in our bilateral relations with the USA can only be resolved by constructive engagement through state actors on both sides of the diplomatic channel, not unilateral acts.”

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel has welcomed Washington’s new visa restrictions on South African officials, saying the measures target politicians accused of human rights violations rather than ordinary citizens.

“This action will not harm ordinary South Africans but is directed at politicians guilty of gross violations against minorities and Afrikaners,” Kriel said.

He cited incitement to ethnic violence – including the slogan “Kill the Boer” – as well as expropriation without compensation and racially discriminatory policies as reasons for the US move.

Farm violence part of national crisis – AfSA

The forum of Afrikaners committed to South Africa, called Afrikaners for South Africa (AfSA), however, said the new US visa restrictions escape a dispute that has moved from criticism and aid cuts to now targeting individuals.

“Some Afrikaner organisations have applauded the directive, but they don’t speak for all Afrikaners – and on social media their stance has fuelled hostility toward the whole Afrikaner community. The actions of a few should not stigmatise an entire group,” AfSA said.

The forum added that farm violence is part of a national crisis of crime.

“Violence touches every community – its heaviest burden falls on poor, predominantly black areas where murder, robbery and gang violence are daily realities,” AfSA said.

“Recognising the broader crisis does not minimise the horror of farm attacks; it places them within South Africa’s wider failure to protect its people, rather than a racially targeted campaign.”

Govt urged to remain open to engagements with US

Afrikaners for South Africa said South Africa should remain open to engagement with the US.

“But our laws are tested in our courts, our disputes resolved democratically, and our foreign policy is set by South Africans – not by foreign governments,” it said.