Tit for tat? SA strikes back at Ghana over ‘xenophobic attacks’

South Africa wants its own item on migration added to the AU's upcoming meeting.

The South African Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation has hit back at Ghana’s request for an African Union (AU) debate on SA’s treatment of foreign nationals.

The Ghanaian government recently wrote to the AU to share its concern about “the recurrence of xenophobic incidents in the Republic of South Africa, which have regrettably resulted in the loss of lives, destruction of investment and continue to pose a serious risk to the safety and well-being of many African nationals residing in South Africa.”

“It is particularly troubling that manifestations of xenophobia, including violent attacks against fellow Africans, have persisted in recent years. This development is especially concerning when viewed in the light of the longstanding solidarity demonstrated by African states in support of the struggle against apartheid and South Africa’s subsequent democratic transformation,” it added.

It said the attacks were a challenge to “continental unity” and “a clear violation of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.”

It asked that the matter be put on the agenda at the AU’s upcoming Mid-Year Coordination Meeting to be held next month in Egypt. The event is expected to be attended by African Heads of State.

Tit for tat? South Africa wants its own item added

The South African international relations ministry said on Friday that “sporadic incidents of confrontation against some immigrants, among them citizens of fellow African states residing in South Africa, by sections in our communities earlier this month” were dealt with and condemned by the South African government.

It added that South Africa remains open to continued diplomatic engagement and constructive dialogue with any African country on their concerns, and so found the decision by Ghana “to escalate concerns about irregular migration to the African Union regrettable.”

The ministry said that should the item be placed on the agenda, South Africa would propose its own item on “the push and pull factors of migration, including good governance, rule of law, and democracy, in accordance with the Constitutive Act of the AU.”

This was seen as a reference to concerns about governance failures by African states across the continent that have driven people to flee their home countries, including to South Africa.

“South Africa will continue to lead with a Pan-African heart. Our commitment is to solidarity, the rule of law, and the safety of all who reside within our borders. Migration must be managed through cooperation, compassion and continental responsibility,” minister Ronald Lamola added.

How many immigrants are streaming into SA?

Migration is a hot topic globally, and, as a major economic hub on the African continent, South Africa has seen a large influx of foreign nationals for decades.

Stats SA’s analysis of, among other sources, the 2022 census found that more than 2.3 million foreign nationals live in South Africa, with most in Gauteng. An earlier report by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) estimated the figure to be around 4.2 million (or 7.2% of the population).

One estimate, based on Stats SA projections in 2018, found an average of roughly 200,000 migrants entering the country each year.

Most immigrants come from the Southern African Development Community, a region of 16 countries surrounding South Africa that links it to other regions of the continent.

Among these SADC nations are Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Where do most of those deported come from?

While many of these immigrants are legal, thousands have fraudulent or missing documentation.

The Department of Home Affairs said that nearly 7 400 Zimbabweans were deported in the 2022/23 financial year, 68% of the total number of people deported in that period.

This was followed, on the list of countries recorded, by Malawi (3 020).

159 people were deported to Tanzania, 86 to Nigeria, 54 to DRC, and 12 to Ghana.

Most of those who submitted false documentation in their visa applications were from Nigeria (12 177).

1 296 Ghanians filed false documents in their applications during that same period.