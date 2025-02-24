SA Human Rights Commission takes ‘Nota’ Baloyi to Equality Court for alleged hate speech [VIDEO]

The SAHRC says other complainants who seek other remedies may open a crimen injuria case against Baloyi.

The Commission said other complainants who seek other remedies may open a crimen injuria case with the Saps against Nota.Picture: @lavidaNOTA/X

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is set to initiate Equality Court proceedings against Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi for alleged hate speech.

During a recent appearance on DJ Sbu’s podcast, The Hustler’s Corner SA, Nota stated that white people are inferior to black people.

“White people are [an] inferior species to us. We’re Homo sapiens; they have got Neanderthal blood in them. This is the science. This science was not done by black people, it was done by them,” said Nota on the podcast a week ago.

“Following the publication of the podcast, the Commission opened its own-accord investigation and received complaints from across the country registered with the Gauteng Provincial Office. The SAHRC found a prima facie case of hate speech,” stated SAHRC on Monday morning.

In its assessment of the matter, the Commission said it considered the legal framework primarily based on the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act, 2000, and existing jurisprudence on hate speech.

ALSO READ: SAHRC probes Nota’s explosive remarks on white people [VIDEO]

Remedy

In its statement, the Commission sought a public apology, among other things. “Diversity and sensitivity training, community service, and a monetary fine, but they are not limited to these,” it concluded.

The Commission said other complainants who seek other remedies may open a criminal injuria case with the South African Police Service (Saps).

In its initial statement on Friday, the Commission said hate speech and the propagation of war and imminent violence are prohibited.

“Podcasts are not excluded from these limitations. Podcast owners and guests are subject to the Constitution and all applicable laws,” it said.

Speaking on The Hustler’s Corner SA on Monday morning, Nota seemingly defended his utterances.

“Everything I said is based on facts. If you don’t believe me, you’re gonna [sic] ask Grok, Elon Musk gave it to you for free. He saw the whole entire thing, he pondered about it, he didn’t reject what I said he said ‘hmm’,” said Nota on Monday.

Days after his interview on the podcast, clips of the interview circulated on social media. Musk retweeted one of the clip.

ALSO READ: Nota Baloyi’s rape case postponed to Valentine’s Day, he says he doesn’t mind waiting

The podcast distances itself

The Hustler’s Corner is a podcast by veteran broadcaster DJ Sbu. In it, he talks to some of the world’s best hustlers, sharing their stories to inspire a new generation.

Over the weekend, Sbu distanced himself from Nota’s comments on his platform.

“On an episode that was recorded with Mr Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi, it went out on Monday on the 17th of February. Some of the things that were uttered by our guest have got the whole country talking,” said Sbu.

Sbu said that at the beginning of every episode of the podcast, they have a disclaimer that says that everything and anything said on the platform by a guest does not reflect the views of this platform.

Real name Sibusiso Leope, DJ Sbu said The Hustler’s Corner was an educational and positive platform.

“So it doesn’t justify a lot of the DM’s [direct messages] and threats that I’ve been getting from all over the world — people threatening negative things around this podcast.

Those who know, who are core audiences of this podcast, they know what our podcast is all about. It’s not a podcast about hate. We love everybody,” the broadcaster affirmed to his audience.

“It’s a podcast to give opportunity to people to speak their mind and people to have free speech and express themselves. If there’s anything that you’d like to have, say, for instance, a debate with one of the guests that we might have had, you’re more than welcome.”

“We all know where our country comes from and the injustices of the past. And I always kind of feel anything that has to do with our injustices of the past and politics and those types of sensitive topics and issues need to be addressed,” he said.

NOW READ: DJ Sbu resigns from Radio 2000 a year after joining the station