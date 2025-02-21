SA Humans Rights Commission launches investigation on comments Nota made about white people on podcast [VIDEO]

Though the SAHRC opened an own accord investigation, it confirmed receipt of several complaints against Nota Baloyi.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)’s Gauteng Provincial Office has launched an investigation into music producer Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi’s comments about white people.

Speaking on a DJ Sbu podcast broadcast on YouTube, the Hustler’s Corner SA, Nota said white people are lesser than black people.

“White people are [an] inferior species to us. We’re Homo sapiens; they have got Neanderthal blood in them. This is the science. This science was not done by black people, it was done by them,” averred Nota on the podcast.

The SAHRC said the investigation was initiated on its own accord. “The Commission also confirms receipt of several complaints against Mr Baloyi,” said the SAHRC.

Nota matter ‘under assessment’

According to the SAHRC the matter is under assessment and the Commission will determine the best way forward.

“Which may include instituting proceedings in the relevant Equality Court as per section 13(3)(b) of the South African Human Rights Commission Act 40 of 2013 (SAHRC Act), read with section 20 of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act, 2000.”

In his chat with DJ, Sbu Nota made mention of late politician Clive Derby-Lewis, who was jailed for his involvement in the 1993 assassination of Communist Party leader Chris Hani.

“Clive Derby-Lewis and them were eugenicists, they studied this and they realised that they’re inferior to blacks. The white population is shrinking and shrinking,” said Nota.

“For us, it makes no sense to descend into the savagery that they have. Whatever land that they are holding onto, either way, their numbers are dwindling. Whatever leadership they have is dying out as well.”

On Valentine’s Day, Nota made a final appearance at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, where Magistrate Pravina Raghunandan revealed that the rape case against him by media personality Itumeleng Bokaba has been withdrawn.

The Commission said it will give an update on the Nota matter today.

Free speech under scrutiny

Freedom of expression is one of the most fundamental rights in South Africa, protected by the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

It includes the right to speak, write, publish opinions, and receive information. However, in concluding its statement, the Commission said freedom of expression is not absolute.

“Hate speech and the propagation of war and imminent violence are prohibited. Podcasts are not excluded from these limitations. Podcast owners and guests are subject to the Constitution and all applicable laws.’

Commission’s consistency questioned

The Commission’s mandate is to promote respect for human rights and a culture of human rights; among its list of obligations, it promotes the protection, development, and attainment of human rights.

The SAHRC supports constitutional democracy by promoting, protecting, and monitoring the attainment of everyone’s human rights in South Africa without fear, favour, or prejudice.

However, its statement to investigate Nota has been cited for inconsistency.

Many commented on social media saying the Commission didn’t investigate tech billionaire Elon Musk and right-wing group AfriForum’s support of Donald Trump’s baseless claims about land confiscations in South Africa.

Trump accused the South African government of “confiscating land” and treating “certain classes of people” poorly. Because of this, Trump said he would be cutting funding that the US provides to South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to Trump’s assertions by explaining the adopted Expropriation Bill.

“South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice and equality. The South African government has not confiscated any land,” averred Ramaphosa.

