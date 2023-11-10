SA issues Israeli ambassador with a démarche over Gaza remarks

This week, the South African government also announced it had decided to recall all its diplomats from Israel.

President Cyril Ramaphosa with the Ambassador of the State of Israel, Eliav Belotsercovsky at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Tshwane. Picture: Twitter.

The South African government has confirmed that it issued a démarche — a formal diplomatic protest note — to Israeli ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky over his remarks about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said it demarched Belotsercovsky on Thursday to discuss his recent “unfortunate” conduct.

“Ambassador Belotsercovsky is called upon to conduct himself in line with the Vienna Conventions, which accord heads of diplomatic missions certain privileges and responsibilities, key amongst which is to recognise the sovereign decisions of the host nation,” the department said on Friday afternoon.

On Monday, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said she was making comments without having a discussion with senior government members.

Dirco director-general conveyed SA’s ‘deep worry’

The Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, described Israel as the perpetrator of another “holocaust”.

According to Dirco, Zane Dangor, the director general, conveyed South Africa’s deep worry over the present course of events, particularly the attacks on Gaza, to Belotsercovsky.

“The DG stated that South Africa condemned the attacks on civilians by Hamas and stated that these actions should be investigated for war crimes,” Dirco said on Friday.

“He added that the response by Israel was unlawful and stated that South Africa wants the ICC to investigate the leadership of Israel for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.”

According to the department, Dangor reaffirmed South Africa’s stance on the matter, saying that the only ways to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian dispute are by immediately ending the occupation and starting negotiations towards a fair and sustainable peace for both Israelites and Palestinians.

“South Africa once again called for an immediate comprehensive ceasefire, the opening of humanitarian corridoes, and the release of all civilian hostages,” Dirco said.

The government also said it is prepared to contribute to the restoration of peace and the start of talks towards a just and long-lasting peace.

