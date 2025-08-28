SA mourns ‘darling of media’ Tshidi Madia as tributes pour in

Condolences were also sent by political figures including the EFF, ActionSA, DA, and ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula.

As the country mourns the untimely passing of renowned EWN political journalist and broadcaster Tshidi Madia, President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to Madia, saying she loved South Africa and hoped for a better vision for the country.

Friends, family and media colleagues of the seasoned journalists are reeling in shock following Madia’s passing on Wednesday morning following a short illness.

Reporting

Madia’s death comes just five days after her 42nd birthday.

EWN said Madia was renowned by its audiences for her objective reporting, in-depth interviews, and dedication to impartiality.

“She was a prominent figure in the political sphere of the nation,” EWN said.

Condolences

Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences to Madia’s family, friends and colleagues.

“Tshidi loved our country, and this was the backdrop to her tough questions and her hopeful vision of a South Africa that can and should be better. We shall continue to work for Tshidi’s South Africa with her now silent pen and voice in our memories and hearts.

“Her passing during Women’s Month reminds us of her stature as a remarkable citizen and thought leader presented to the nation as an outstanding woman. May her soul rest in peace,” Ramaphosa said.

‘Darling of the media’

Deputy president Paul Mashatile said South Africa has lost a “formidable voice” in the in media landscape.

“Tshidi was one of media’s most renowned, respected, and well-loved member. If Samkele Maseko was known jocularly as the Lord of the Media, Tshidi Madia was most certainly the Darling of the Media.

“This is a huge loss to our nation and to the media fraternity at large. We will miss her incisive journalism, her tenacious pursuit of the truth, and her unparalleled ability to draw out the good stories that define and challenge South Africa,” Mashatile said.

Condolences were also extended by political figures, including the EFF, ActionSA, DA, and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Sanef

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) said it is “deeply saddened” to learn of the passing of Madia.

“Tshidi commanded the respect of all political parties and political players. At the same time, she continued to hold them to account with professionalism and integrity. Breaking stories was part of Tshidi’s DNA.

“Beyond her role as a journalist, Tshidi was a mentor and inspiration to many young journalists, particularly women journalists. She was loved by her colleagues and endeared herself to the broader South African public,” said Sanef.

Funeral details will be released in due course.

