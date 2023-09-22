SA Navy submarine accident: Festival cancelled, inquiry to be established

The South African Navy Festival was set to take place at the V&A Waterfront.

A helicopter flies over a South Africa Navy submarine during a drill off Kommetjie in Cape Town. Photo: Supplied

The South African Navy’s Heritage Day festivities set for the weekend have been called off after three mariners died in a freak accident during training this week.

Lieutenant commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector, master warrant William Masela Mathipa and warrant officer Mmokwapa Mojela died while conducting a vertical transfer (VERTREP) by means of an SA Air Force Maritime Lynx helicopter. Hector was the first woman in Africa to have navigated a submarine.

At about 2:30pm on Wednesday, off Kommetjie in Simon’s Town, high waves swept seven crew members off the SAS Manthatisi submarine. All naval crew were recovered but three died, with one senior officer in critical condition.

ALSO READ: Monster waves and an air ambulance: Inside the daring rescue to save 7 mariners swept out to sea

The SA Navy Festival, set to take place at the V&A Waterfront, has since been cancelled.

“We are deeply saddened to share that the SA Navy Festival has been cancelled following a tragic accident. Our thoughts are with the affected individuals and their families.”

Inquiry into the tragic incident

Rear Admiral Musawenkosi Nkomonde said an inquiry would be convened into the submarine tragic incident.

“I must say all safety precautions were in place which now makes this accident a mystery for us now, hence we are going to conduct a board of inquiry to establish what really happened,” said Nkomonde.

​He said the bereaved families requested privacy during this difficult time and asked the media and the public to respect their wishes.

READ MORE: 7 SANDF members die in one day – What went wrong?

The South African National Defence Union said it wanted an open and transparent inquiry into the incident.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said had been deeply saddened by the loss of three naval members.

“This is a sad loss for our nation and for our brave armed forces in particular, who routinely face danger in order for all of us to be safe and secure. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, commanders, and colleagues of the crew members we have lost.

“We wish the injured personnel a full recovery from the physical and psychological trauma they experienced during this tragedy. We also appreciate the efforts of all role players who, at great risk to themselves, undertook the rescue and recovery operation,” Ramaphosa said.