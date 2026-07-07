SA places bet back on trains: It may be time for you to ditch road for rail

Minister says rail transport enhances road safety, decreases congestion, reduces the wear-and tear of road surfaces, and reduces CO2 emissions.

Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, says government is betting on rail and port reforms for the transport sector.

Creecy told delegates at the South African Transport Conference (SATC) that the increased utilisation of rail transport enhances road safety, decreases road congestion, reduces wear and tear on road surfaces, and, critically, reduces CO2 emissions.

Utilising rail transport

She noted that the strategic shift from road to rail is essential in the current local and global circumstances.

“Our ambitious reforms in the rail space seek to re-establish rail as the backbone of the freight logistics system,” Creecy added.

The rail reform programme is informed by the White Paper on the National Rail Policy of 2022 and the National Freight Logistics Roadmap of 2023.

Private Train Operating Companies

She highlighted that the Department of Transport has approved 11 private Train Operating Companies (TOCs) to access the national rail network.

“These TOC’s will bring their expertise and capital to rail operations, whilst the network will remain state-owned and belong to the people of South Africa,” she added.

Creecy also said that operations are due to commence in April 2027, and noted that these operators will significantly contribute to the government’s objective of moving 250 million tonnes of freight on the Transnet rail network by 2030.

35 rail lines recovered

“I am proud to announce that over the past two years we have been able to recover 35 of 40 priority rail lines with a section recently recovered on the Midway to Lenasia route,” Creecy said.

“This recovery has entailed re-signalling of lines, and the upgrading and refurbishing of stations and perway,” she said, adding that the provision of passenger rail to working-class South Africans is a socio-economic necessity, considering the current economic climate.

The people’s train

The locally manufactured blue Isitimela Sabantu “People’s Train” has been introduced on these recovered lines, offering a safe, affordable and punctual alternative for commuters.

Creecy said that climate-proofing infrastructure is also a key part of creating sustainable transport systems.

“One of the most immediate ways in which we as a sector can address the challenge of climate change is through lowering the emissions produced by our various operations.”

“As I have already mentioned, the shift of passengers and freight from road to rail at scale will produce fewer emissions, and the embrace of alternative, greener fuel sources is a must for the sector as a whole,” she emphasised.

First commercial port

Creecy said that in May this year, she attended the signing of an agreement, launching the Liquid Gas Terminal at the port of Ngqura in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The project will establish the province’s first commercial port, reducing the dependence on Namibian and distant local ports for the export of mining and agricultural commodities.

“The terminal will support gas-to-power generation and industrial growth, and aid in diversifying South Africa’s energy mix,” she added.

The Master Plan

Creecy explained that the Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM) published the second Network Statement that aims to ensure these newly appointed TOCs can raise the capital they need to equip themselves with rolling stock and workers to begin operations last week

She also added that the Draft National Rail Master Plan was approved for public comment earlier this year.

The Master Plan aims to address the gap between current annual freight volumes of 165 million tonnes, and the market demand of 280 million.

Creecy said that as a sign of the healthy demand for third-party access to the rail network, Private Sector Participation projects situated at the Ngqura Maganese Export Corridor, Richards Bay Dry Bulk Terminal, and the Container terminal will all go to market during the course of this financial year.

Adjustments are a must

Creecy said that the latest technologies must also be harnessed to revolutionise many of their processes as adjustments are made to meet climate obligations.

She also noted that the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has piloted a cashless route in Gauteng, which is the first step in regularising and de-risking the industry.

Creecy explained that a technical working group has been set up with the department’s Public Transport Branch, which will research aspects of the digitisation of operations, regulation, and registration of operators.