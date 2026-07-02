No new number plates while ‘cartel’ court case is pending

AfriForum warns against forcing five million motorists to pay for plates while prosecution of so-called cartel remains pending.

AfriForum has threatened legal action if the Gauteng department of transport proceeds with the implementation of a new number plate system – although it did an apparent U-turn to halt the system.

AfriForum spokesperson Louis Boshoff said the project can’t continue before the prosecution of the so-called number plate cartel has been concluded.

AfriForum threatens legal action over costs

The department claimed to have halted the implementation of the project, which would have forced owners of the province’s more than five million registered vehicles to acquire new number plates.

“According to media reports, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, MEC for roads and transport in Gauteng, claims the number plate project has been put on hold after several system limitations were identified during the pilot project,” Boshoff said.

“She reportedly said the project will only resume once the limitations have been addressed and the necessary national legislative and regulatory processes have been finalised.

“This sudden U-turn in the implementation of the project comes after it was launched in June last year, when the new number plates were fitted to 300 of the province’s fleet vehicles. Initially, the project was supposed to expand to all private vehicles in the province within six months,” Boshoff said.

“AfriForum has repeatedly pointed out the risks. Forcing vehicle owners to pay for new number plates, while the so-called number plate cartel would be lining their pockets and prosecution of those involved is still ongoing, would simply be irresponsible.

AfriForum repeatedly pointed out risks

“As long as the case is still pending, there can be no certainty that new number plates will be provided at fair prices.”

Boshoff warned the department would put vehicle owners in an unavoidable pinch with the implementation of the new number plates.

Automobile Association of South Africa CEO Bobby Ramagwede said Gauteng and South Africa don’t need number plate reforms.

“The South African mobility ecosystem has significant failure points that the department should be prioritising.”

Instead of revenue-generating initiatives, it should focus on fixing road infrastructure, improving the safety and roadworthiness of vehicles and making mobility more equitable, accessible and affordable, Ramagwede said.

AA say reforms ignore failing roads and policing

“The consumer is under immense economic pressure, much of which is due to government action and inaction.”

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s recent introduction of a pilot scheme to replace existing licence plates and introduce a new registration system was cause for concern.

“Licence plate cloning is not a new phenomenon and is not unique to Gauteng. It is an international problem wherever vehicle identification is tied to accountability. South Africa’s particular weakness comes from systemic weaknesses within the licensing system, insufficient coordination between departments and a largely inefficient police force,” Msimanga said.

“All the new technology available will not cure Gauteng’s underlying sickness: Saps’ inability to robustly prevent or investigate crime. The service needs to be better equipped, trained and managed.

“Investigators need the latest forensic and digital tools to assist in conviction rates and decrease the current culture of impunity.

Premier silent on tender winner and manufacturing costs

“With all these issues being tackled, petty and opportunistic crime, including licence plate cloning, would start to decline.”

Msimanga said Lesufi needs to tell the public why he has not disclosed who had been awarded the tender for this project and how much the pilot stage and the proposed implementation of the new vehicle registration system are costing.

“The premier reportedly wants seven million plates manufactured. Who is going to profit from this?

“Gauteng’s residents cannot afford to stretch their budgets any further. They have not been told how much it is going to cost them, or when they will have to buy new plates,” Msimanga said.