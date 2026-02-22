SA teacher detained in China following fatal accident

Francois Van Zyl de Kock is facing three to four years in jail, while the victim's family is also seeking compensation

The family of South African teacher Francois Van Zyl de Kock has launched a public fundraising campaign to raise 880 000 renminbi (RMB), about R2.2 million, in compensation sought by the family of a Chinese woman who died following a traffic incident in Wuhan last year.

South African man detained in China

Van Zyl de Kock, originally from Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng, has been detained in Wuhan for the past three months after he was arrested in connection with the incident.

According to a statement issued by his family, the accident occurred on 3 August 2025 on a rainy evening while he was travelling back to his apartment on an electric scooter.

They say he had recently relocated to Wuhan after teaching in Hainan Province, hoping to expand his opportunities as a teacher and pursue his passion for coaching rugby.

“Francois contacted our family and expressed excitement about his new apartment, his recently purchased electric scooter, and settling into life in Wuhan. The following week, however, we did not hear from him, which caused growing concern. His brother, Hermanus, contacted his employment agent and was informed that Francois had been arrested in connection with a traffic accident,” the family said in a public plea for help.

The family said Van Zyl de Kock was unfamiliar with the city and had been sightseeing when a sudden cloudburst reduced visibility.

He maintains that an elderly woman ran into the road from in front of a bus at around 10pm and due to the heavy rain and poor lighting, he believed he had not made contact and continued driving.

Two days later, police arrested him at his residence.

According to authorities, the woman later succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident approximately one month after the collision.

Prison sentence and compensation

The prosecution has reportedly proposed a sentence of between three- and four-years’ imprisonment.

In addition, the deceased woman’s family is seeking compensation of 880 000 RMB.

In the online appeal posted by his brother, Zander de Kock, the family described themselves as middle-class and unable to afford the compensation.

They said Van Zyl de Kock is cooperating with Chinese authorities and is represented by two lawyers in China.

The family has since initiated what they describe as a legally structured promotional competition to assist with the fundraising.

For every R100 donated, contributors receive an entry into a draw to win an original artwork by the late South African artist Frans Claerhout, valued at between R55 000 and R80 000.

A free entry option is also available in compliance with South African law.

Van Zyl de Kock’s relatives said he moved to China to improve his financial prospects, support his hearing-impaired son and build international experience.

They have been able to speak to him twice since his arrest, though they described recent communication restrictions as distressing.

So far, the campaign has raised $1 407 (about R22 653.45) from 18 donors.

