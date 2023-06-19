WMACA pushes for extradition of SA teacher accused of sexually abusing UK schoolboys

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

Human rights group, Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA), says it is taking action to expedite the extradition of Iain Wares, a South African citizen accused of multiple high-profile historical child sexual abuse cases in the United Kingdom (UK).

The organisation said it plans to write a letter to the Justice Minister, urging swift action in this matter.

According to reports, Iain Wares, previously known as “Edgar” in the British media, is an 83-year-old former school teacher from South Africa (SA).

He is facing allegations of physical and sexual abuse against young boys during his tenure as a teacher at schools in the UK.

Over 80 charges have been filed against Wares by 40 former students who attended Edinburgh Academy and Fettes College in Scotland during the 1960s and 1970s.

Wares has been fighting extradition to the UK, where he is expected to face prosecution.

Lengthy appeal process

“Unfortunately, little progress has been made in the extradition case, as it has been mired in a lengthy appeal process,” the WMACA said in a statement.

Nicky Campbell, a well-known Scottish BBC broadcast journalist, has drawn comparisons between Wares and infamous British sexual predator Jimmy Savile.

Savile, who faced posthumous accusations of up to 450 counts of sexual assault, never faced trial for his crimes.

Campbell’s comparison highlights the urgency and importance of ensuring justice is served for Wares’ alleged victims.

In his initial affidavit in response to the British extradition request, Wares admitted to having inappropriate urges and confessed to ‘touching young boys’.

While he later filed a second affidavit without retracting this confession, he claimed to have received poor legal advice and expressed his intent to fight the extradition.

Wares argued that the definition of sexual abuse charges in the UK differs from that of SA law, a requirement for extradition. However, WMACA firmly rejects this argument, asserting that despite some variations in wording, both UK and SA laws align in their understanding of the crimes Wares is accused of committing.