Masechaba Mposwa’s mother to get a Special Provincial Official funeral

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

1 December 2025

01:08 pm

Masechaba Mposwa's mother, Promise Khumalo, was an ANC veteran who served as General Manager at SABC’s Channel Africa.

Masechaba with her late mother.

resident Cyril Ramaphosa has designated the funeral of Promise Sibongile Imelda Khumalo as a Special Provincial Official funeral, Category 2, Picture: masechabandlovu/Instagram

Media personality Masechaba Mposwa’s mother, Promise Khumalo, will get a Special Provincial Official funeral.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has designated the funeral of Promise Sibongile Imelda Khumalo as a Special Provincial Official funeral, Category 2,” read a statement from the Gauteng Provincial Government.

Khumalo died on 21 November at the age of 63.

Masechaba described the Special Provincial Official funeral as a historic recognition for a female military veteran in South Africa.

“A young girl of Soweto who answered the call of freedom at just 14… a soldier, a revolutionary, a mother, a lion-hearted servant of her people,” wrote Masechaba.

“Today, her contribution is etched into the story of this country with the honour she so deeply deserves. May her legacy inspire generations. May her courage continue to light the path.”

A veteran

The statement described Khumalo as a servant of the people.

“Khumalo was a veteran of uMkhonto weSizwe. She dedicated her life to fighting for a liberated South Africa. She later became a formidable journalist who became a pioneering broadcaster for Radio Freedom, the ANC’s underground radio station.”

The provincial government’s statement said that Khumalo was the first uMkhonto weSizwe woman to be sent to a cinematography course in Geneva, Switzerland, as part of a cross-cultural exchange programme with Isis International.

“This saw her working with a London-based bi-monthly newspaper called Outwrite, based in Oxford House, Bethnal Green.”

After returning to South Africa, Khumalo became a General Manager at the SABC’s Channel Africa.

Her two kids and five grandchildren survive Khumalo. Khumalo will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

