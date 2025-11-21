Police arrest woman for double murder at Inxiweni Primary School in Tembisa

The school principal and an admin clerk were killed.

Police have made a major breakthrough and arrested a 26-year-old woman in connection with the murder of the school principal and an admin clerk at the Inxiweni Primary School in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni.

The woman was handcuffed on the evening of 19 November 2025.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the motive for the shooting is unclear.

“The police arrested a woman in connection with the murder of the school principal and one admin clerk.

“The suspect, who is also an employee at the school, is expected to appear before the Tembisa Magistrates’ Court on 21 November 2025, facing a murder charge,” Nevhuhulwi said.

ALSO READ: Zimbabwean national nabbed trying to smuggle illicit cigarettes into SA

Teachers and pupils at the Inxiweni Primary School were left in shock after the double murder.

The shooting took place inside the school’s administration block on Tuesday, 18 November 2025.

GBV

The tragedy comes after social media turned purple this week to raise awareness for gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) ahead of the G20 Women’s Shutdown organised by the non-profit organisation Women for Change.

Gauteng Education Department (GDE) spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic incident.

Shooting

Mabona said that, according to preliminary reports, the incident occurred around 5pm on the school premises while the 58-year-old principal, the 55-year-old administrator and other colleagues were reportedly preparing for a meeting scheduled for later this week.

“It is alleged that the colleagues who were in a nearby office in the admin block suddenly overheard gunshots. Fearing for their safety, the colleagues allegedly hid until the situation appeared safe. When they emerged, they reportedly found the principal and the administrator lying in the passage of the admin block.”

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane visited the school on Tuesday evening to assess the scene and ascertain facts surrounding the deadly shooting incident.

ALSO READ: Four bodies burned beyond recognition in Inanda attack