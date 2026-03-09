Man arrested for murder after wife’s body found in recycling bag

The wife was reported missing following allegations that her husband stabbed and locked her in their house.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of his wife in the Vaal area after she was found in a recycling bag.

The man was handcuffed in Meyerton last week.

Missing

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the man’s wife was reported missing on 3 March 2026.

“The wife was reported missing after allegations that her husband stabbed and locked her in their house. Both the husband and wife could not be found in the house. A search was conducted for both and on 05 March 2026, the husband was found in Vereeniging with the assistance of Community Police Forum.

“Upon questioning, he led the police to a stream where the victim’s body was found, placed inside a recycling bag. The husband was arrested and charged with murder.

Court

Nevhuhulwi said the husband is expected to appear before Vereeniging Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 09 March 2026.

“The management of the South African Police Service (Saps) in Gauteng would like to thank the community for their assistance in apprehending the suspects.

“Gender Based Violence (GBV) and femicide affects everyone, and it needs all of us to stand together and denounce it in our communities,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Nevhuhulwi has urged the public to report any criminal activities on the Crime Stop Hotline at 08600 10111 or anonymously give tip-offs on MySapsApp, which can be downloaded on any smartphone.

Cape Town shooting

Meanwhile, four people have been shot and killed at an informal settlement in the Western Cape.

It is understood that the shooting occurred in Philippi East on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa they have police have opened murder and attempted murder dockets for investigation.

“Three men and a woman were shot dead and another person injured in the Marikana informal settlement in a shooting incident on Saturday evening.

“Reports from the scene indicate that two gunmen entered the yard at approximately 21:30 on Disa Road and fired several shots. A woman who was injured during the shooting left before police arrived,” Potelwa said.

Potelwa added that no arrests have been made.

