Salga calls on residents and businesses to pay for services

The South African Local Government Association (Salga) has urged residents and businesses to pay their rates and taxes.

Salga said the payment of rates and taxes plays a crucial role in supporting municipal revenue.

It said this enables local governments to provide essential services and maintain infrastructure for the benefit of all residents.

“Salga Gauteng recognises the challenges faced by individuals and businesses in the current economic climate. However, it is vital to emphasise that the collective contribution of rates and taxes ensures the sustainability and development of our municipalities.

“These funds are essential for delivering services such as water and sanitation, waste management, road maintenance, public safety, and social programmes that uplift our communities,” Salga said.

Unable to pay

The organisation responsible for local government oversight stressed that residents who are “genuinely unable to pay” their rates and taxes must register on the municipal indigent databases.

“These databases are designed to assist those in genuine need by providing financial relief or alternative payment arrangements. By registering on the indigent databases, eligible residents can receive the necessary support while also upholding their responsibility as active participants in local governance.”

Municipalities need the money

Jongizizwe Dlabathi, chairperson of Salga Gauteng said municipalities rely heavily on rates and taxes to sustain operations and deliver services that improve the quality of life for all residents.

“We understand the financial challenges faced by some individuals and businesses, and we encourage open communication with local municipalities to explore assistance options. By working together, we can ensure that our communities continue to thrive even in difficult times.”

Salga Gauteng said it remains committed to fostering a partnership between municipalities, residents, and businesses to address the challenges faced by local governments.

The organisation encouraged open dialogue, transparency, and collaboration to find sustainable solutions that will benefit all stakeholders.

‘Citizens should pay for services’ – Ramaphosa

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said while South Africans’ lives can only improve if local government challenges were addressed, citizens should also pay for services they receive.

The president made the remarks in his weekly newsletter, From the Desk of the President, on Monday.

Ramaphosa said while efforts to improve the lives of South Africans will only succeed if the country effectively addresses the challenges, he stressed that citizens should also play their part by paying for services.

“It is imperative that municipalities must have credible, sustainable and well-managed revenue collection programmes that apply fair and equitable standards to all customers. Citizens should play their part by paying for services. All businesses and government departments must pay outstanding debt to municipalities,” said Ramaphosa.

