SANDF competes with international soldiers in Military Skills Competition [PICS]

The SANDF Military Skills Competition welcomed competitors from Germany, Namibia, the Netherlands, United States and Zimbabwe.

Soldiers from South Africa and abroad proved they are fighting fit when they hit an obstacle course, firing range, and swimming pool this week.

South African National Defence Force (SANDF’s) Military Skills Competition 2024 brought competitors from Germany, Namibia, the Netherlands, United States of America, and Zimbabwe to compete with local soldiers at the Army Support Base Potchefstroom’s Kopanelo land obstacle course and swimming pool respectively, as well as familiarising themselves with the R4 rifle and Z88/Beretta 92F pistol at the nearby Dirkie Uys Shooting Range.

SANDF brings international competitors together

Captain JJP de Vries explained in an SANDF statement that experienced instructors were on hand to show this year’s entrants how it is done.

“The South African Army together with stakeholders from the Defence Reserves Division and Reserve Force Council have worked closely with the South African Army Armour Formation and its Reserve unit, Molapo Armoured Regiment on the Army Support Base Potchefstroom grounds with their staff to offer a world-class environment in which to conduct the competition,” De Vries said.

Picture: JJP de Vries

Picture: Captain JJP de Vries

“One competitor indicated that the courses and ranges were of a high standard, matching or even exceeding that of those found at recently completed Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Summer Congress Military Competitions.”

Land and water obstacle courses said to be of international standard

The captain said the vibrantly-painted obstacle course with manicured lawns, sand pits, a clean water obstacle course and a well-tended shooting range afforded military pentathlon participants an enjoyable experience.

Picture: Captain JJP de Vries

Picture: Captain JJP de VriesPicture: Captain JJP de Vries

“Another [competitor] commented that it was a great space in which to get the maximum out of the South African Army motto ‘We Train as We Fight’ together with soldiers from abroad.”

De Vries said members of the South African Medical Health Service and Technical Services Corps armourers were present to take care of unforeseen injuries or mechanical difficulties with firearms.

