Here’s when the next group of SANDF troops may return to SA

On Friday, 249 troops touched down at the Waterkloof Air Force Base outside Pretoria.

Another group of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members previously deployed to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are reportedly expected to arrive in the country on Sunday.

The officers were in the DRC as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission. They were on the frontline of a conflict between the Congolese army and M23 rebel fighters, which raged for three years in the East of that country until a ceasefire was called in April.

On Friday, 249 troops touched down at the Waterkloof Air Force Base outside Pretoria. They have been transported to Bloemfontein to be debriefed, demobilised, assessed, receive counselling, and be reunited with their families.

WATCH: The 249 troops arrive in SA

WATCH || The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans is the Air Force base Waterkloof to welcome the first batch of Soldiers from the Democratic Republic of Congo.#SANDF #MODMV #JointoperationsDivision #SAMIDRC #DRC pic.twitter.com/8SAJHXmnva — SA National Defence Force 🇿🇦 (@SANDF_ZA) June 13, 2025

SANDF chief of joint operations Siphiwe Sangweni said flights carrying troops will land in SA over the next few weeks.

“With bigger aircrafts, it will now be nine trips bringing our soldiers back to South Africa. The frequency of those aircraft moving will be almost every second day.”

According to the SABC News, the next plane will arrive on Sunday.

Around 2 000 troops from SA, Malawi, and Tanzania are reportedly still in the DRC.

It is hoped that all SA military officials deployed to the region and their equipment will be back in SA by the end of June.

“We are fully aware that half the work is done in terms of prime mission equipment. Hence, we are working around the clock with our counterparts in the region to ensure that the process runs expeditiously with minimal logistical risks,” the minister said.

Mission a success, says SANDF

Last month, South African National Defence Force (SANDF) head, General Rudzani Maphwanya and defence minister Angie Motshekga called the mission a success and said it had contributed to peace in the area.

The DA slammed this, calling the deployment a “national tragedy”.

“The death of 14 South African soldiers and a further 174 injured in battle – brave men and women sent into an unstable conflict zone without air support, adequate equipment, or a coherent operational mandate – is not a success story. It is a national tragedy.

“Their blood is on Minister Motshekga’s hands. Whilst the returning troops make their way back to South Africa, the minister continues to spin political fairy tales instead of reckoning with the facts.”

It claimed that SA troops were paid less than a quarter of the stipend they were allegedly allocated, while Tanzanian and Malawian troops on the same mission “earned nearly double”.

ALSO READ: What is taking so long? Why SANDF troops can’t get a lift home

Minister a no-show to Parliament – twice

No reason for the discrepancy had been given, but it was among the issues likely to come up when the minister appeared before Parliament on 9 May.

But the minister did not show up. Instead, she was in Russia, on instruction from the ANC, to attend World War II Victory Day celebrations.

While Parliamentarians raged, committee chairperson and ANC member Malusi Gigaba defended the minister.

Motshekga failed to pitch to committee meetings again a week later.

Additional reporting by Jarryd Westerdale and Chulumanco Mahamba

NOW READ: ‘A nation that values its military doesn’t treat its soldiers as disposable’