SANDF vehicle and firearms recovered from Mpumalanga river, one soldier still missing

The search operation has been complicated by environmental and wildlife-related dangers.

The authorities have recovered two firearms and a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) vehicle after two soldiers were swept away by floodwaters in Mpumalanga.

The incident unfolded on Christmas Day, 25 December, when the soldiers were attempting to cross a submerged low-level bridge over the Komati River near Komatipoort.

The soldiers were conducting border patrols near Macadamia military base.

Their military vehicle was swept into the river amid severe flooding.

The body of one soldier was recovered on Friday, 26 December, while efforts to locate the second SANDF member remain ongoing.

Search for SANDF soldier at Komati River continues

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed on Sunday, 28 December, that a large-scale search operation had entered its third consecutive day, involving multiple agencies and aircraft.

Search efforts began on Friday with a helicopter supplied by SANParks, followed by aerial support from the SANDF.

A Saps helicopter joined the operation on Saturday, and local emergency medical services deployed its helicopter on Sunday to assist.

Drones and other technological equipment have also been brought in to support the mission.

The police confirmed that the SANDF bakkie was pulled from the river on Saturday.

Inside the vehicle, authorities recovered two rifles, a mobile phone, and several other personal items. Despite these developments, the missing soldier has not yet been found.

“We are working collaboratively to find the missing SANDF member. The community is playing a crucial role; one member of the public even used a crane to pull the SANDF bakkie out of the river.

“The search resumed this morning, Sunday, 28 December 2025, after being suspended yesterday evening, 27 December 2025.”

Dangerous conditions complicate search efforts

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli told Newzroom Afrika that the operation has been “disturbed” by both environmental and wildlife-related dangers.

“You see the river shows that it’s swelling, while the other challenge that we have is the issue of crocodiles in this area.

“However, our members are working, trying to ensure that they are also safe because we don’t want to have an incident where one of them might find themselves being in danger,” he said.

Mdhluli clarified that drones were being used as an alternative when weather conditions prevent helicopters from flying.

“If maybe there is a challenge that it starts drizzling and the chopper cannot fly [because] it’s very cloudy, we will ensure that we use other apparatus like the drones and try to ensure that we locate the missing SANDF member.”

He also revealed that a separate body, unrelated to the SANDF incident, was retrieved from the river after being carried downstream from the direction of Coopersdal.

As flooding continues to pose a serious risk, Mdhluli urged residents to keep their distance from the river.

“I’m just concerned because I could see behind us or just alongside us there is a man who is sitting on a rock just inside this river.

“We just want to warn other members of the public on the danger of this.”

