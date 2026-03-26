Sanef cautions journalists against selling information for money

The SABC suspended its senior political journalist, Natasha Phiri, following revelations at the Madlanga Commission.

The South African National Editors Forum (SANEF) has warned journalists against selling information and sources for monetary gain.

This comes after the SABC suspended its senior political journalist, Natasha Phiri, following revelations at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that she allegedly accepted money in exchange for information.

Madlanga revelations

On Monday, police sergeant Fannie Nkosi admitted he paid Phiri R500 after she sent him the contact details of entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Nkosi initially denied paying Phiri.

Transparency

Sanef said it has taken note of the controversy surrounding Phiri, who has now been suspended by the SABC pending a further investigation.

“We expect the public broadcaster to keep the broader public informed of the outcome of its investigation. While the suspension can be considered a labour issue, the public nature of the allegations has firmly thrust the matter into the area of public interest.

“It should also be noted that Phiri has not been afforded any opportunity to respond at the Commission, and we hope such an opportunity will arise for her and other journalists who have been mentioned,” Sanef said.

Testifying

During the opening days of the inquiry, the commission made an undertaking that all implicated people would be given an opportunity to respond.

Sanef said it hopes the commission will make good on this undertaking.

Elections

It has encouraged anyone with credible information about corrupt journalists to report this to the Editor in Chief of the publication they work for, as well as to the police, so that such allegations can be investigated.

“Sanef reminds journalists to take precautions in their conduct, especially when it comes to politically exposed people.

“Later this year, South Africans will go to the polls in local government elections, and with such an important news event, we all need to be vigilant as journalists in our work and those we work with in our coverage,” Sanef said.

Sanef also warned journalists to be on high alert for any attempts to pay them for favourable coverage by any politician or political party.