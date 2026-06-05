Santaco condemns viral video of alleged taxi drivers forcing bus passengers off to pay them [VIDEO]

In the video, a man believed to be a taxi driver is seen boarding a bus and telling passengers to get off.

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) has condemned a viral video circulating on social media in which a man believed to be a taxi driver boards a bus already carrying passengers, greets commuters and then proceeds to demand that they disembark and pay an additional fee to transfer to taxis.

He is seen insisting that commuters pay an additional fee to transfer to taxis and continue their journey to their destination, despite reportedly having already paid their travel fares ahead of the trip.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, 3 June 2026, along Hebron at Britz on the border of the North West and Gauteng provinces. Where Santaco dismissed the confrontational behaviour displayed by the taxi drivers while a bus filled with passengers was en route to Fafung.

The incident

In the viral video circulating in the media, passengers were reportedly travelling from Rosslyn in Tshwane and on their way to Fafung, located in the North West.

The taxi driver is seen walking into the bus filled with passengers. He greeted them and asked that the passengers request their bus fare back, since taxis operate in the area they had just arrived in.

“Greetings, elders, we have a request here,” he says

“Those who paid cash, give the driver the change he gave you, so he can give your money back,” said the unknown taxi driver.

The group responded in unison, “No, we’re not doing that.”

Bus or taxi fare?

He further explained that the money commuters used to pay for their bus trip would be used to cover their taxi fare.

A female passenger asked where his taxi operated and said that he had the nerve to stop them all the way in Hebron after she and other passengers had spent close to R100 for the bus trip.

“Do you know how much that is?”

“We don’t even have it!” she says.

Meanwhile, the taxi driver asserted that his taxis operate in the Hebron area where the bus was passing through and attempted to force passengers to get into his taxi.

Video: NewsNexussa

Unacceptable conduct

Following an internal assessment and engagements with relevant stakeholders that were conducted, Santaco North West chairperson, Shakes Mayekani said that the recorded incident was unacceptable and does not reflect the values and principles of the organisation.

“We sincerely apologise to all commuters and members of the public who may have been inconvenienced, distressed, or ill-treated during these incidents,” said Mayekani.

According to the statement, investigations have established that the underlying dispute is related to the operation of contracted bus services on routes that are also serviced by local taxi associations.

The existing operational arrangement permits the buses to operate during designated peak-hour periods, specifically in the mornings and afternoons, to ensure equitable participation by both transport modes in serving commuters.

Taxi associations raised concerns that some bus operators allegedly operate beyond the agreed peak-hour schedules, transporting passengers throughout the day. And accepting both ticketed and cash-paying commuters.

“This situation created significant frustration within the affected taxi operations, which viewed it as contrary to the agreed framework governing those routes,” Mayekani added.

Santaco condemns behaviour

Santaco stated that it wishes to make it clear that, while these concerns are being addressed through the appropriate channels, no grievances, regardless of their legitimacy, justify intimidation, harassment, threats, or the mistreatment of commuters.

Mayekani expressed that members of the public should never become the subject of disputes between transport operators.

According to the report, constructive engagements have taken place among Santaco provincial and regional leadership, affected taxi associations, and the North West Department of Transport.

“The parties have agreed to work towards ensuring adherence to the existing operational arrangements and to restore stability and cooperation within the affected transport corridors.”

Santaco has welcomed the progress made during these discussions and said that it remains committed to finding sustainable solutions through dialogue, mutual respect, and lawful processes.

The organisation thanked commuters for their patience and understanding as stakeholders work together to resolve the matter amicably and in the best interests of the travelling public.