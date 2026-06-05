The National Taxi Alliance condemns viral e-hailing driver attack

'We compete on service, not force'

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) says that discipline will be enforced if any affiliate, association, or individual is found to be forcing, intimidating, or restricting passenger choice.

This follows reports of taxi drivers arranging security guards to attack and fire shots at the tyres of an e-hailing vehicle while there were female passengers inside. The guards were reportedly hired by KwaNdengezi Taxi Association, which is not affiliated with NTA but Santaco. Santaco KZN said it was still gathering information about the incident, despite it having been public for several days, and would comment once its meeting with the association had concluded.

NTA Spokesperson Theo Malele emphasised that passenger choice is non-negotiable and said that commuters must be free to choose among taxis, buses, trains, e-hailing services, or any other lawful mode of transport, without fear, intimidation, or coercion.

“We compete on service, not force”

Members from the NTA are encouraged to win passengers through safety, reliability, cleanliness, fair pricing, and respectful conduct- not through blocking, threats or violence.

“No member may interfere with another person’s lawful business or with a commuter’s right to use any transport they prefer,” said Malele.

Public Trust

He added that the taxi industry’s future relies on public trust. Undermining passenger freedom damages that trust and reverses years of work with the government to professionalise the sector.

The NTA has called on all members, commuters, law enforcement and regulators to report any incidents of forced patronage.

“We remain committed to lawful, ethical, and customer-centred public transport,” Malele concluded.