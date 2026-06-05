Sheriff seizes 13 vehicles from cash-strapped Ramotshere Moiloa municipality

North West municipality loses fleet over disputed R4 million security debt to Vimtsire, halting service delivery until July allocation arrives.

The cash-strapped Ramotshere Moiloa local municipality suffered a major blow when 13 vehicles from its fleet were attached by the sheriff over an alleged unpaid contract of about R4 million to Vimtsire Protection & Security Services.

This follows a default judgment served on the municipality relating to a previous security contract which was terminated early. Vimtsire offered services between 2020 and 2023.

Municipality loses fleet over disputed R4m security debt

The North West municipality has indicated it intends to settle the outstanding amount on 1 July, after receiving its equitable share allocation.

However, the municipality disputes the amount claimed, saying it stands at about R2 million, half of the R4 million being demanded by the Joburg-based security company.

A source at the municipality said the sheriff took every municipal car, despite having the list that was supposed to guide them.

“The sheriff did not use the list because most of the cars are broken and not moving. He was left with no choice but to take a car with a municipal tags; 13 of the cars were seized.

“This means I am not working as I do not have tools,” the source said.

Municipal manager Lekgetho Mokgatlhe described the incident as unfortunate.

Ramotshere Moiloa maintains debt is R2m

“It is unfortunate the sheriff attached our cars as we thought our lawyers were in contact with them.

“The company was saying we owe them over R4 million, while we maintain it was about R2 million.

“At the moment we do not have money to settle the R2 million. We will pay the money on the first week of July, when we receive our equitable share allocation,” he said.

Local SA National Civic Organisation leader Odirile Selomo said: “The municipality has pleaded with the company as R4 million of cable was stolen under their supervision.

“That is where the problem originates as the municipality told the company to pay R4 million for the cables. It refused to,” Selomo said.

Imaan Sayed Suliman, a Ramotshere Moiloa DA councillor said: “This uncalled for setback is affecting service delivery. This means that maintenance cannot be done,” she said.