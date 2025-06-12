Santaco mourns deaths of pupils in Eastern Cape floods

The number of school children confirmed to have been in a 22-seater scholar transport bus was thirteen.

The devastation caused by floods in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane/Facebook.

As the search resumes for four missing pupils who were in the minibus taxi when it was swept away by torrential floods in the Koloni village, in Mthatha, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) expressed sadness at the tragedy.

On Wednesday, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane stated that the number of school children on a 22-seater scholar transport bus was thirteen, excluding the driver and his assistant.

“Three pupils were rescued alive, and sadly, six pupils have been confirmed to have been deceased, together with the driver and his assistant.”

Tragic incident

Santaco spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala said the taxi organisation is deeply saddened by the tragic incident.

“Santaco national representatives will today join the Eastern Cape leadership to visit the scene of the tragedy to offer support to the search and recovery teams currently working tirelessly to locate the missing pupils.

“This visit is also intended to show solidarity with the affected community and to assess how best to assist during this difficult time,” Phala said.

Condolences

Phala also extended Santaco’s “heartfelt condolences” to the families of the learners who lost their lives, as well as to all other victims impacted by the recent flooding in the province.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families, school communities, and all those affected.

“Santaco stands united in mourning and will continue to support efforts aimed at recovery, healing, and preventing further tragedies of this nature in line with our Hlokomela road safety campaign,” Phala said.

Other deaths

The tragic floods that have wreaked havoc in the Eastern Cape have claimed 49 lives.

Mabuyane was shocked by the disaster.

“In all the years I have lived, I have never seen a disaster like this.”

The number is expected to increase as rescue workers are still searching for missing people, particularly in the OR Tambo District Municipality, where flooding and landslides have left hundreds of families displaced.

Mabuyane added that infrastructure technical teams have begun assessing the extent of the damage and identifying the necessary interventions.

The premier urged residents to remain vigilant and follow the guidance of the local disaster management team.

