MP Department of Education slated for R22 million annual school rent

The Mpumalanga education department has failed to build a facility for deaf learners for over a decade.

The Mpumalanga department of education has been lambasted for paying rent of R22 million a year to a private school that accommodates pupils with disabilities, instead of building a facility that was promised 14 years ago.

This has angered education experts and the association representing disabled people who want the matter to be investigated.

Mpumalanga education MEC Cathy Dlamini confirmed during a recent education portfolio committee meeting that her department was paying Bukhosibetfu Private Boarding School in Nkomazi local municipality R22 million a year to teach and accommodate 253 deaf pupils.

‘It does not make sense’

Disabled People South Africa provincial chair Oupa Zitha accused the department of not taking the needs of pupils with disabilities seriously.

“The special school that they are delaying to build would have cost them only R15 million,” said Zitha. “It does not make any sense for them to pay rent of R22 million, but failing to build the school.”

He said officials come with excuses when asked why the project is delayed. “They told us they have not yet identified a site to build on,” said Zitha.

Lack of commitment?

Education expert Hendrick Makaneta said it was weird the government had been struggling to build a school for 14 years, yet it had been spending so much money on rent.

Makaneta said the department’s failure indicates a lack of commitment to address the needs of pupils with disabilities.

“Spending such a significant amount on rent does not make sense because it could have been redirected towards building and maintaining public facilities that cater to pupils with special needs,” he said.

Call for action to be taken

National Association of School Governing Bodies secretary-general Matakanya Matakanya said action should be taken against the negligent officials. “We condemn this behaviour.

This amount of money is supposed to help curriculum delivery. This failure needs to be investigated so that it can be established what has caused the delay,” said Matakanya.

Department justifies rent

Mpumalanga department of education spokesperson Jasper Zwane did not give specific answers on why the building of the school has been delayed.

Instead, he justified his department’s action of renting the facility. “The department has ensured all 253 deaf pupils are accommodated in an environment conducive to quality education,” said Zwane.

“This initiative cannot be regarded as wasteful expenditure, as it directly supports the fulfilment of the pupils’ constitutional right to basic education.

‘Plans are being fast-tracked’

“Recognising the urgency and importance of a sustainable solution, the department has taken decisive action. One such measure involves the repurposing of Shongwe Boarding School to provide immediate support for these pupils.

“In addition, plans are being fast-tracked for the construction of a dedicated school for deaf and blind pupils in the Emalahleni local municipality. The planning and design phase for this new facility is at an advanced stage.”

South African Human Rights Commission provincial manager Eric Mokonyama said: “After several engagements about the promised school, we have received a commitment from the Office of the Premier that the construction of the facility will start in the 2025-26 financial year.

“We are working on receiving their plans so we can monitor implementation.”

