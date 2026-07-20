Saps strip Rietfontein drug lab of assets in R100m bust

A Mexican national was arrested at the scene.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has struck another blow against organised crime, following a court‑ordered forfeiture of a Rietfontein property and cash linked to a R100‑million drug lab bust.

The High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division, Pretoria, granted a preservation of property order in terms of Section 50 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA), Act 121 of 1998, against the property last month.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the order emanates from a takedown operation conducted on 27 November 2024, during which police uncovered a clandestine drug laboratory valued at approximately R100 million on a property in Rietfontein, Gauteng.

“A Mexican national was arrested at the scene.”

Picture: Saps

Drug lab

Van Wyk said that following extensive surveillance of the premises, a multidisciplinary team comprising members of the National and Gauteng Provincial Organised Crime Investigation: Narcotics Units, Crime Intelligence, the West Rand Tactical Response Team (TRT), and the West Rand K9 Unit executed a search-and-seizure warrant.

“Police seized various chemicals, drug manufacturing equipment, and finished products, which were confirmed to be methamphetamine, commonly known as crystal meth.

“The preservation order authorises the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) to sell the Rietfontein property. The proceeds from the sale, together with the cash seized at the scene, will be paid into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA),” Van Wyk said.

Picture: Saps

Crime

Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane said the preservation order demonstrates that “crime does not pay.”

“Through the combined efforts of Saps investigators and the National Prosecuting Authority, we are ensuring that those involved in the manufacturing and distribution of illicit drugs are deprived not only of their freedom, but also of the assets and profits derived from criminal activities.”

Saps said it remains resolute in dismantling organised crime syndicates and safeguarding communities from the devastating impact of drugs.