Heavy snow to continue falling in Eastern Cape on Tuesday. Here’s what to expect in your region

Find out what the latest forecast from the South African Weather Service means for your region on 11 August.

The Eastern Cape and several other parts of South Africa experienced snowfall on Monday, with the wintry conditions expected to persist into Tuesday.

SA’s weather forecaster has warned that heavy snowfall is likely in parts of the Eastern Cape, while freezing temperatures, icy roads and hazardous travel conditions are expected to continue in affected areas.

A level 6 warning has been issued for disruptive snowfall expected over the Chris Hani District, as well as the Senqu, Elundini and Matatiele municipalities in the Eastern Cape. The heavy snow could disrupt livelihoods, cause major traffic delays and leave some communities temporarily cut off.

Light snow in other parts of SA

SA Weather Service (Saws) has also issued a warning for light snowfall in parts of the Eastern Cape, the eastern and southern Free State along the Lesotho border, and the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The snowfall is expected to cause localised traffic disruptions, isolated losses of livestock and crops, and interruptions to essential services.

In the Eastern Cape, the warning applies to the Dr Beyers Naudé, Blue Crane Route, Raymond Mhlaba, Amahlathi, Intsika Yethu, Dr AB Xuma, Mhlontlo and Mzimvubu municipalities.

A warning of damaging winds and rough waves along the KwaZulu-Natal coast, which could disrupt harbour operations, coastal activities and navigation, while posing a risk to infrastructure and public safety.

Warning to public, farmers

The national weather forecaster said heavy rain may trigger localised flooding in parts of the Eastern Cape and southern KwaZulu-Natal, while severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the North West, Free State and Gauteng.

Damaging winds are also forecast for parts of the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Free State and the western North West.

“A cold front accompanied by a cut-off low is expected to affect the Free State, Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, southern parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga and the interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

“The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold and windy conditions, snowfall over mountainous areas and rough to very rough seas in coastal areas can be expected. Farmers and the public in general are advised to take necessary precautions.”

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 11 August:

Gauteng:

Cloudy and cold with scattered showers and thundershowers. Light snowfall can be expected in the south in the evening.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Light snowfalls can be expected over the Southern Highveld and Escarpment areas in the evening.

Limpopo:

Fine in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south-east.

North West:

Partly cloudy in the east, otherwise cloudy, windy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme south-east.

Free State:

Cloudy, windy and very cold to cold, with scattered showers and thundershowers. Possible snowfall can be expected in the eastern and northern parts.

Northern Cape:

Fine in the north, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and cool to cold but very cold in places. Isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected over the east and central parts with light snowfall in the south.

Western Cape:

Cloudy and very cold to cold but cool over the West Coast District with isolated to scattered showers and rain except in the west. Snowfall is expected over the north-eastern parts until the evening.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy and cold to very cold with scattered showers and rain, but widespread in the south-east. Snowfalls can be expected over the high-lying areas.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy and cold to very cold with widespread showers and rain but scattered in the north-west. Snowfalls can be expected over the high-lying areas.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cold, but very cold in the south-west, with snowfall over the western high ground. Widespread showers and rain are expected but scattered over the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly, reaching Gale at times.