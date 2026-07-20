Alleged mastermind Cat Matlala among accused as high-profile contract killing cases head to trial

Police hailed investigators' relentless work as three high‑profile contract killing cases reach court.

Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has praised investigators for driving three high‑profile contract killing cases to trial, with alleged mastermind Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala among the accused.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that Dimpane commended members of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

PKTT

She said Dimpane also commended Gauteng Counter Intelligence Operations (GCI‑OPS) for their relentless efforts in ensuring the matters reach the trial stage.

“On Monday, 20 July 2026, members of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) and Gauteng Counter Intelligence Operations will appear before the Gauteng South High Court, where accused persons, including the alleged mastermind of these contract killings, Cat Matlala, will stand trial on the attempted murders of businessman Joe Sibanyoni and five others, media personality Tebogo Thobejane and three others, and musician DJ Vettys and two others,” Mathe said.

Resilience

Dimpane lauded the investigators for their resilience and determination in building watertight cases against those allegedly responsible for planning and executing the attacks.

“The commencement of this trial is the result of months of meticulous investigations, intelligence‑driven operations and evidence gathering by members who refused to give up until those responsible were brought before the courts,” she said.

Investigations

According to Mathe, investigations into the three cases began in December 2024.

“Through extensive investigative work, detectives and intelligence operatives were able to link the accused across the three matters,” she added.

Dimpane emphasised that the State’s case is supported by compelling evidence.

“Our investigators have collected overwhelming evidence that exposes the role played by each accused. This evidence will be presented before the court, and we are confident that the truth will emerge during the trial,” she said.

Investigators have already recovered two firearms linked to the attempted murders of Sibanyoni and DJ Vettys, with further forensic and ballistic evidence forming part of the prosecution’s case.

Warning

Dimpane warned that the trial should serve as a deterrent to organised violent crime.

“This is a clear message to anyone who plans and executes contract killings: Saps will pursue you relentlessly.

“We will use every available resource, every investigative tool and every intelligence capability at our disposal to ensure that criminal syndicates are dismantled and that those responsible are removed from society for a very long time,” she declared.

Justice

Mathe said Dimpane stressed that victims and their families deserve justice.

“The Acting National Commissioner reiterated her confidence in the work of the Political Killings Task Team, Gauteng Counter Intelligence Operations and all investigators involved in the matter and expressed hope that the trial will result in lengthy prison sentences for those found guilty,” she said.