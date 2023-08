The allegation by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema that President Cyril Ramaphosa instructed the South African Revenue Service (Sars) to investigate individuals who attended and donated to the party’s gala dinner, should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said yesterday. Malema claimed on Wednesday “a reliable source” informed him Ramaphosa and Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter secretly met on Monday to discuss investigating the attendees and sponsors “due to extravagance and flamboyance displayed” during the gala dinner at Emperor’s Palace in Ekurhuleni last week. Yesterday, Sars denied Malema’s allegations. “Sars does not, as a...

The allegation by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema that President Cyril Ramaphosa instructed the South African Revenue Service (Sars) to investigate individuals who attended and donated to the party’s gala dinner, should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said yesterday.

Malema claimed on Wednesday “a reliable source” informed him Ramaphosa and Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter secretly met on Monday to discuss investigating the attendees and sponsors “due to extravagance and flamboyance displayed” during the gala dinner at Emperor’s Palace in Ekurhuleni last week.

Yesterday, Sars denied Malema’s allegations.

“Sars does not, as a matter of routine, comment on statements made about it in the party-political realm. Sars is, however, duty bound on this occasion to issue a response,” Sars said in a statement.

“Sars categorically and strongly denies any such meeting between President Ramaphosa and commissioner Kieswetter took place. Commissioner Kieswetter has worked relentlessly to rebuild Sars after it was repurposed by individuals to further the corrupt intent of state capture.

“He would, therefore, work to protect the hard work of more than 12 500 Sars employees rather than entertain any unlawful request. He has also on numerous occasions cautioned that any Sars employee who takes instruction or colludes with any taxpayer is in breach of the law and faces dismissal.”

Magwenya said South Africans should by now know Malema makes serious accusations without providing any proof. “We should be used to Mr Malema’s well-known practice of dishing out wild allegations into the public domain without providing any substantiation,” he said.

“It is an unfortunate practice we should be used to by now and be able to ignore. Sars has issued a very stern statement with regard to that matter. Sars is an independent tax collection body, [and] at no point will the president ever be involved in directing Sars into its operations or directing to act against particular individuals.”

Magwenya said Ramaphosa has never involved himself in directing any state agency, be it Sars or any other agency.

He also weighed in on the “Kill the boer, kill the farmer” chant which has sparked a debate on whether it was inciting violence against white people.

On Wednesday, Malema stuck to his guns, saying he would not stop chanting “Kill the boer” as the courts had already ruled on the matter.

There have also been calls for the president to establish a commission of inquiry to look at the impact of the chant.

“This matter has been before the courts, it is still before the courts. We should allow that process to run its course,” said Magwenya.

“We have our own understanding of that song from a historical point of view. But for the president to establish a commission of inquiry on a matter that is before the court is not going to be of any help.”