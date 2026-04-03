Here’s what the new Sassa payment cycle means for your grant in 2026/2027​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Sassa said any beneficiary whose grant was not paid on these dates should not wait.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) kicked off its 2026/2027 payment cycle, but warns that thousands of beneficiaries risk losing their grants if they fail to meet review and life certification requirements.

Older Person’s Grants were the first to be paid in the new financial year, with payments processed on Thursday, 2 April 2026.

Disability Grant recipients follow on 7 April, while Children’s Grant beneficiaries will receive their payments on 8 April.

Exception payments across all grant types are scheduled for 9 April.

Sassa said any beneficiary whose grant was not paid on these dates should not wait.

“The Agency wishes to urge its beneficiaries whose grants are not paid on these dates to visit their nearest office immediately,” the agency said on Wednesday.

Why Sassa is ramping up its review processes

At the heart of the agency’s message is its ongoing drive to tighten the integrity of the social assistance system.

Sassa said grant reviews and life certification are not administrative box-ticking exercises.

“Social grant reviews and life certification are critical in confirming continued eligibility, preventing payments to deceased individuals or ineligible beneficiaries, and detecting fraud,” the agency explained.

It added that these processes also help keep beneficiary contact details and personal information up to date, which, in turn, improves how it communicates with and serves recipients.

Your legal obligation as a grant recipient

Many beneficiaries may not realise that receiving a social grant comes with legal responsibilities.

According to Sassa, the Social Assistance Act of 2004 requires recipients to fully disclose all sources of income and material personal information when they apply, and to report any changes in their circumstances going forward, as outlined in Section 14(5) of the Act.

Sassa was explicit on this point: “While a beneficiary may have qualified at the time of application, changes in circumstances must be reported to Sassa to ensure continued eligibility.”

This means that even if nothing appears to have changed, beneficiaries are still legally required to keep the agency informed about shifts in their income, marital status, or contact details.

What happens if you don’t comply

The consequences of ignoring review or life certification requirements are serious.

“Beneficiaries who fail to comply with review or life certification requirements may have their grants suspended, with continued non-compliance potentially resulting in the lapsing of grants,” the agency cautioned.

Sassa reminded all recipients of their obligation to inform the agency of any changes to their personal circumstances, “including contact information, marital status, and income to avoid their grants being suspended or lapsed.”

The bigger picture: Protecting the system for those who need it

Sassa framed these measures not as punitive but as necessary to protect public resources and ensure the system remains sustainable for the most vulnerable South Africans.

The agency said these efforts are aimed at preserving the long-term viability of social assistance and directing support to those who genuinely need it.

In closing, Sassa reaffirmed its broader commitment to those it serves.

“Sassa remains committed to protecting the rights and dignity of all beneficiaries by ensuring that no person who qualifies for social assistance is unfairly disadvantaged,” the agency said.

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