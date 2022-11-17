Grade 11 pupil stabbed to death outside Vlakfontein school

Citizen Reporter

The Gauteng department of education has confirmed the fatal stabbing of a Grade 11 pupil at Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein on Thursday.

According to department spokesperson Steve Mabona, a fight allegedly broke out between a group of boys in the afternoon outside the school. The grade 11 boy was allegedly stabbed in the chest during the fight.

“The learner was subsequently rushed to a nearby clinic. Unfortunately, the pupil succumbed to his injuries as he was receiving medical attention,” said Mabona in a statement.

The fight is suspected to be related to gangsterism.

Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the incident, he said.

“Our psychosocial team will tomorrow on Friday, 18 November 2022, visit the school to provide necessary support and counselling,” he said.

“We wish to convey our sincerest condolences to the pupil’s family and the school community at large.”

Grade 11 pupil arrested

A 21-year-old grade 11 pupil has been arrested for the alleged fatal stabbing of the 20-year-old pupil.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, police went searching for the suspects and arrested the pupil, who has since been charged with murder.

The motive for the fighting cannot be confirmed at this stage, said Masondo.

The arrested pupil is expected to appear before Lenasia Magistrate’s Court “in due course”.

The department has called on the community to refrain from disrupting schooling and teaching as grade 12 pupils are still writing their final exams.

In September, pupils from Realogile High School in Alexandra marched to five other high schools in the area, removing pupils from their classes and mobilising them to join their march after a grade 11 pupil allegedly stabbed and wounded a deputy principal with a pair of scissors.

The pupils embarked on the protest and disrupted school activities demanding safety interventions in their schools.

The stabbing incident

The incident happened when the pupil was called to the office for misconduct.

He then reportedly stormed out of the office and returned with a pair of scissors and chased both the principal and deputy principal, stabbing and wounding the deputy principal.

The deputy principal was rushed to a hospital, treated for the injuries and later discharged.

“We note with serious reservations the unfortunate disruption of education, more so since our Grade 12 learners are currently busy writing their preliminary examinations. As the Department, we are working tirelessly to ensure that learners are safe in all our schools,” said the department at the time.

“Indeed, it is concerning that some pupils were reported to have even brandished firearms during the said unrest. We urge all learners to refrain from acts of misconduct at our schools, and use the appropriate channels to raise important matters,” said then Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde. Additional reporting by Kgomotso Phooko