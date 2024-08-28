Scopa pledges support for SIU chasing over R1bn debt from government entities [VIDEO]

Scopa vows to secure adequate funding for the SIU, which is owed R1 047 billion by government entities.

With the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) being owed R1 047 billion by municipalities, national and provincial departments, and state-owned entities, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has committed to ensuring the unit is adequately financially resourced.

On Tuesday, SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi and his team briefed Scopa on its mandate, its powers, how its work links with that of Parliament, the SIU value chain, its motivation and proclamation process, outcomes of investigations, SIU referrals, and specific cases it handles.

According to the SIU’s current funding model, 40% of funding comes from the National Treasury, while it’s expected to raise the remaining 60% by invoicing the entities it investigates.

SIU owed R1 047bn, funding not guaranteed – Scopa chair

As a result of these entities not paying, the SIU is owed R1 047 billion by municipalities, national and provincial departments, and state-owned entities.

Speaking after the briefing, Scopa chairperson Songezo Zibi said the SIU’s funding is not 100% guaranteed.

“We need to make sure that all of the funding that SIU needs is guaranteed,” he said in a video posted X.

The committee said it will continue engaging with the SIU to make sure that the unit is adequately resourced.

In the meantime, the SIU is following up on outstanding debt through a project called “Operation Khokhela”.

Tracking SIU’s cases

Other issues that emerged during the briefing include the tracking of the SIU’s cases.

“When matters have been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), do they get prosecuted? How long does it take, and so on?” Zibi said.

The third issue is about officials who are caught committing corruption at one state institution moving to another institution within the civil service.

The SIU has a Referrals Coordination and Monitoring Mechanism Technology Platform with innovations such as the establishment of a single register for dismissals and resignations.

No register of ‘bad apples’

“People who get caught for corruption in a municipality go off and a provincial department or the national government or a state-owned entity,” the chairperson said.

“There is not a register of the bad apples in the civil service across all three spheres, and we need to have it, and the SIU is in support of it.”