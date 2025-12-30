Search for missing SANDF soldier: Remains found near Mozambique border

The remains were located on the riverbank, close to the area where the SANDF patrol vehicle involved in the incident was previously found.

The search for a missing South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier took a grim turn on Monday after human remains believed to be linked to the Christmas Day incident were recovered near the Mozambique border.

According to The Citizen’s sister publication, Mpumalanga News, the remains were discovered on 29 December in the Nkomazi River, which forms part of the boundary between South Africa and Mozambique.

Fisherman alerts authorities

According to Mpumalanga South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, the discovery was made by a local fisherman in a remote section of the river often referred to as “no man’s land”.

The fisherman observed what appeared to be human remains floating in the river and immediately alerted the authorities.

Law enforcement and emergency services were dispatched to the scene. Mdhluli confirmed that, at this stage, only a human head has been recovered.

The Saps Search and Rescue unit, including divers, was deployed to continue searching the area.

The remains were located on the riverbank, close to the area where the SANDF patrol vehicle involved in the incident was previously found.

Christmas Day tragedy

The discovery follows the disappearance of two SANDF soldiers who were swept away by floodwaters on Christmas Day while conducting border patrols near Macadamia military base.

The soldiers were attempting to cross a submerged, low-lying bridge when their vehicle was swept away by strong currents from heavy rainfall.

One soldier’s body was recovered on 26 December, four days before the latest discovery.

Mdhluli said authorities suspect that wildlife may have contributed to the condition of the remains found on Monday.

It is believed that crocodiles may have scavenged the body, as no other body parts have been located so far.

Formal identification of the remains has not yet been completed, and forensic processes will be followed to determine whether they belong to the second missing soldier.

The incident has also prompted an ongoing recovery operation for SANDF equipment and firearms that were swept into the river during the accident.

