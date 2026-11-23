Bloom asked his department to intervene with the council to stop the raw sewage flows.

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation Jack Bloom warned that sewage spills and illegal dumping were threatening the Jukskei River in Alexandra, northeast Johannesburg.

Bloom on Sunday said he saw the problems on a visit last week with Paul Maluleke of Alexandra Water Warriors, a community group that cleans the river and its banks.

Sewage flows into the Jukskei River

The group built a park with a walkway, playground equipment and sculptures, but the polluted river spoiled it, Bloom noted.

“I was appalled by a four-year sewage flow into the river from a broken pipe in densely populated houses,” Bloom said.

“Another sewage spill rushes down a channel from Linbro Park,” he added.

Clean drinking water also leaked from a pipe near the cemetery and ran into the river.

Maluleke reportedly told the Johannesburg council about the leak many times, yet the water had gushed for more than eight months, the statement said.

Illegal rubble dump raises flood risk

A massive mound of building rubble and other debris had built up on council-owned land in Lombardy East, next to a City Power substation.

Bloom said the site had no access control. He saw vehicles dumping rubble openly while noxious fires polluted the air.

“I suspect this is an organised racket with payoffs to council officials to turn a blind eye,” Bloom claimed.

“There is an increasing risk of a landslide that could block the Jukskei and flood nearby houses,” he warned.

Deputy minister calls on council to act

Bloom asked his department to intervene with the council to stop the raw sewage flows.

“Discharging untreated sewage into a river is a criminal offence, and the council must also urgently stop the immense waste of potable water in this area,” Bloom stated.

His office also asked the council to take firm action against illegal dumping and to protect the river banks.

If that failed, a directive could be considered under the National Water Act, which places a duty on landowners to take reasonable steps to prevent pollution.

Bloom added that the polluted river carried contamination downstream, threatening other communities and ecosystems, including the hyacinth-choked Hartbeespoort Dam.

“I will keep pressing for the necessary action to rehabilitate the Jukskei and restore dignity to this community,” he pledged.