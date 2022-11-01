Seven dead as taxi, car burst into flames after head-on KZN crash

Citizen Reporter

At least seven lives were lost after a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a Toyota Corolla on Monday night in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal.

The fatal crash took place on Wembezi Road, with the deceased killed instantly, and others sustaining serious injuries, Arrive Alive reported.

The minibus taxi is believed to have been travelling from Estcourt town to Wembezi township.

Upon impact, both vehicles caught fire. A multi-disciplinary team of law enforcement is currently investigating the cause of the accident. Cases of culpable homicide are also being investigated.

Paramedics, police and the Road Traffic Inspectorate worked until late to clear the scene.

Road users urged to obey the law

MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, expressed disgust as road users continued to disregard traffic violations.

“This is yet another painful accident in the province. Sadly, this is happening as we are closing the October Transport Month, where we are still going to take stock of our road safety and enforcement campaigns.

“The team of investigators is currently working on the details of what transpired resulting to this tragic accident.

“We call on road users to take responsibility and save lives on the road. We also wish to send our heartfelt condolences to all the affected families,” Hlomuka said.

October Transport Month campaign

The Department of Transport is expected to give a full account of the extent of South Africa’s roads as the annual October Transport Month campaign draws to a close.

The campaign saw massive enforcement operations and visibility. The majority of these campaigns were led by the members of the Provincial Executive Council.

Hlomuka said government and stakeholders will build from the successes of the October Transport Month to prepare for the Festive Season Safety Campaign.

“This is no time to surrender or retreat. We will soldier on emboldened by the progress we made during the October Transport Month Campaign.

“Ours is to make sure that we deliver a safer festive season period. All law enforcement agencies are joining hands to prepare for the festive season and take the fight against lawlessness to another level.

“We want to make sure that people are safe in communities and are safe on the road,” Hlomuka emphasised.

