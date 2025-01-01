Seven dead, including toddler, in N4 toll road crash in Mpumalanga

A car apparently lost control and veered into another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

A toddler was among seven people who lost their lives in an accident in Mpumalanga. Picture: X/@Am_Blujay

At least seven people, including a two-year-old, were killed in a head-on collision on the N4 Toll Road in Mpumalanga.

It is understood the accident happened between Belfast and Wonderfontein on Tuesday afternoon.

Accident

The Mpumalanga provincial community safety department said a car apparently lost control and veered into another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

“Five of the deceased were occupants of one of the sedans whilst the other two victims were in the other sedan. The deceased include drivers of both vehicles. One seriously injured occupant in one of the vehicles was rushed to the nearest hospital.

“The investigation into the crash is already underway, however reckless and negligent driving cannot be ruled out at this stage,” the department said.

Appeal

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison Jackie Macie appealed to to motorists to use the road cautiously following the head-side collision.

Macie said it was “regrettable” to lose lives in crashes that are mostly avoidable if caution is applied.

“The N4 Toll Road is one of the priority route, we will continue to put plans in place to reduce deadly crashes, however, despite the plans that we put in place, motorists still need to obey the rules and play their part to enhance road safety.”

Macie sent condolences to the bereaved families and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

KZN crash

Earlier this week, emergency services have their hands full after three people died while multiple others sustained injuries after a minibus taxi collided with a truck in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood the accident happened on the N2 highway near the Spaghetti junction in Durban early on Monday morning.

ALS Paramedics said they found that a single taxi, fully laden with approximately 23 people in it, had somewhat lost control and collided with the barrier before rolling multiple times, ejecting most of its passengers.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said authorities were on the scene to probe the events leading up to the collision.

