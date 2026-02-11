Sixteen schoolchildren injured after taxi and car collide in KZN

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

At least 16 schoolchildren have been injured in another scholar transport accident in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The accident occurred between a taxi transporting the pupils and a light motor vehicle at the R617 Mphophomeni intersection on Tuesday.

Accident

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Roberton said crews were dispatched to the scene following reports of a multiple-vehicle accident.

“On arrival, it was established that a taxi transporting school children home was involved in a collision with a light motor vehicle. The youngest child involved in the accident was 3 years old.

“A total of 16 school children sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate, while one occupant from the other vehicle also sustained injuries,” Roberton said.

Patients

Robertson added that all the injured patients were assessed.

“The patients received appropriate medical care on scene before being transported to various hospitals for further medical treatment.”

Robertson said authorities were on scene and are currently investigating the accident.

This is the second accident involving scholar transport in KZN in just over a week.

Bus accident

At least 20 people, including children, were injured in a bus accident in the province.

The accident occurred on Annet Drive in the Reservoir Hills area west of Durban on Monday morning.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said officials were on the scene of the accident.

“ALS Paramedics is currently on the scene of a bus that is overturned, coming to rest on its side, where multiple casualties, including multiple children on the way to school, have been injured. Approximately 15 to 20 people, including children, have been injured in this collision.”

Truck accident

Last month, 11 people were killed during a crash on the R102, near Lotus Park in Isipingo, south of Durban.

Eight other people sustained critical injuries from the incident and were rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

KZN Transport MEC Sibiniso Duma visited the scene and called for the drivers of a taxi and truck involved in a crash that resulted in the death of several people to be charged with multiple murders.

