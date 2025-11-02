‘My reputation will be unjustly damaged’: Sibiya guns for Masemola, Mkhwanazi

The senior police official's name has featured prominently at the Madlanga commission.

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya has requested permission to cross-examine his colleagues who have implicated him at the Madlanga commission.

Sibiya was thrusted into the spotlight when KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, during a media briefing on 6 July, accused him of colluding with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to dissolve the political killings task team (PKTT), allegedly to hinder investigations into organised crime groups.

Following these allegations, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola suspended Sibiya, who had initially been placed on leave of absence, pending an internal disciplinary hearing.

The controversy also led to a law enforcement raid on Sibiya’s Centurion home three weeks ago, with the authorities confiscating several electronic devices as part of ongoing investigations.

Shadrack Sibiya implicated at Madlanga commission

Sibiya’s name has repeatedly surfaced at the commission, with testimonies from multiple witnesses, including Mkhwanazi and Masemola, claiming he has a close relationship with alleged cartel kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Earlier this week, audio recordings of Matlala making several admissions were played before the commission.

In the recordings, the businessman facing attempted murder charges told police on 14 May — the day he was arrested — that he had made several cash payments to Sibiya, including R300 000 for his son’s wedding and R2 million for a plot of land.

Sibiya now seeks to present his side of the story when he testifies at the commission.

He has already given evidence before Parliament’s ad hoc committee, which is also investigating allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption within the justice system.

Sibiya seeks to question Masemola, Mkhwanazi

According to the Sunday Times, Sibiya has requested the commission’s permission to cross-examine Masemola.

In an affidavit dated 10 October, he accused Masemola of misleading the public and denied any friendship with Matlala.

“I respectfully submit that I will suffer serious and irreparable prejudice if I am denied the opportunity to cross-examine [General] Masemola.

“My professional and public reputation will be unjustly damaged,” Sibiya’s affidavit reportedly states.

The affidavit also addresses Masemola’s testimony relating to the PKTT’s 121 dockets.

In addition, Sibiya reportedly seeks to question Mkhwanazi regarding WhatsApp messages between Matlala and North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, who is also a key figure in the allegations.

The messages – retrieved from Matlala’s phone while in prison – reportedly reference plans for meetings with Sibiya and Mchunu.

However, Sibiya previously challenged the authenticity of these WhatsApp messages before the ad hoc committee last month.

Background

Sibiya rose through the to the ranks within the South African Police Service (Saps), eventually becoming the provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, in Gauteng.

He was dismissed from the Hawks in 2015 following allegations related to the illegal rendition of Zimbabwean nationals during his tenure.

In 2019, he was appointed head of the City of Johannesburg’s anti-corruption unit.

It was previously revealed that Sibiya was under investigation for corruption and fraud involving R3.5 million in alleged unlawful gratification and R580 000 in irregular expenditure during his time at the City of Joburg, which he denied.

Sibiya later returned to Saps in July 2022, after the Labour Court – almost two months earlier – overturned his dismissal from the Hawks, ordering his reinstatement.

He was promoted to his current position as deputy national commissioner for crime detection in July 2023.

