Sheba Gold Mine under fire after deaths

Families and activists condemn Sheba Gold Mine for refusing rescue efforts after two miners allegedly died during a police raid.

Negotiations between the National Association of Artisanal Miners (Naam) and a Mpumalanga mine are continuing on how to retrieve the remains of two illegal miners who were trapped underground in Sheba Gold Mine.

It is alleged the two illegal miners died when the law enforcement agencies raided the mine during last month’s operation that saw more than 500 artisanal miners arrested.

“I can confirm that our representatives in Mpumalanga are negotiating with the mine. Last week Sunday, we received a confirmation there are people who died during the raid,” said Naam spokesperson Zethu Hlatshwayo.

Death of two illegal miners at Sheba Gold Mine

“The bodies are starting to decompose and we are negotiating with the mine to assist with equipment to collect the remains.”

Hlatshwayo said as soon as they reached an agreement with the mine, they would start retrieving the bodies and inspect if there were more bodies.

He said Naam opted to be allowed to retrieve the bodies after the mine management was reluctant to send their rescue team, saying the operation was expensive and could cost them about R300 000.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdluli declined to comment, claiming that police operations ended last month.

The Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) said the incident was not an isolated one as they are the direct consequence of a mining system that criminalises the poor, while protecting the powerful.

Mine wasn’t supposed to refuse to assist

It said the mine was not supposed to refuse to assist to retrieve bodies in terms of the law.

Macua previously cautioned the government when conducting its illegal mining fighting operations to avoid incidents such as that of Stilfontein mine, where many artisanal miners died after law enforcement agencies allegedly cut the supply of water and food.

