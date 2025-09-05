MP mayor acts as ‘gatekeeper’ between mines and residents

Carolina residents accuse the Chief Albert Luthuli mayor of sidelining leaders and controlling mining engagements.

A Mpumalanga mayor is under fire for allegedly blocking communication between the community and the mining firms in the area.

Mbuso Magubane, Chief Albert Luthuli mayor, reportedly established the Carolina mining committee to represent the community, without the involvement of the community leaders.

Allegations of gatekeeping

It is alleged that the structure serves as the gatekeeper between the mining firms and residents.

Yesterday, Makhaza Ntuli, a leader of the Carolina Community Forum, said the committee comprised businesspeople and government officials, and reported directly to the mayor’s office.

Ntuli was concerned that this would enable mining companies to ignore their Social Labour Plan responsibilities because no-one would hold them accountable.

Concerns over jobs and opportunities

“There is a new mine in the area and we sent a letter to the management asking to meet and discuss the jobs and business opportunities the operation will bring to the local communities.

“To our surprise, the mayor responded to the letter instead of the mining firm’s management. He told us he was not available for a meeting and he did not indicate when he would be available.

“When we contacted the mine directly, we were told that we must communicate with them after the mayor gives approval. Previously, we interacted with the mining firms in the area.”

Ntuli said the committee established by the mayor also has several subcommittees appointed without the knowledge of the community.

Letters reveal mayor’s control

The Citizen has seen a letter that Magubane’s office sent to the forum stating that he was not available for comment.

Another letter written by the Ilima Coal Company directed to the forum stated that: “The message from the mayor to Ilima was that all future meetings will be requested by the convenors of various committees.

“All invitations for the subcommittees’ meetings with various mines will be countersigned by the mayor’s office. The subcommittees will give feedback to the mayor’s office after every meeting with any of the mining houses.

“There will be no parallel engagement or meetings with different local structures and or individuals claiming to be representing the community,” it read.

A few hours after receiving the media inquiry send by The Citizen, the mayor’s office telephoned community leaders inviting them to a meeting on 12 September so he could formally introduce the committee, which started operating six months ago.

Warnings of political interference

Mining expert David Van Wyk said political interference was common in areas where mining is taking place.

Van Wyk said everyone was trying to get a slice of the cake while ANC leaders were also trying to take control of the minerals instead of “empowering the previously disadvantaged communities who are living in poverty”.

Mpho Nkawana, national coordinator of Mining Affected Communities in Action, said: “We note with deep concern the allegations raised by the Carolina Community Forum that the mayor has unilaterally established a so-called community mining committee made up of businesspeople and politicians, and is using it to control and restrict community engagement with mining companies.”

Nkawana said the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act does not allow for the creation of mining committees.

“What the law does provide for are social and labour plans, which mining companies are legally obliged to develop and implement in consultation with host communities, mining technical committees and mining steering committees, which involve oversight by government officials and company representatives.”

Municipal spokesperson Thapelo Phetla did not respond to questions.

