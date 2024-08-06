Shoot to kill: ‘Police are human being not stones’ says Mchunu

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu says crime is not out of control but not under controll aswell

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu says the police should defend themselves when their lives are in danger.

This comes after several incidents over the last few days where criminals in Kwa-Zulu-Natal and Cape Town were shot dead by police.

NEC report back on crime

Mchunu was briefing the media in Boksburg on Tuesday on the outcomes of the discussions at the ANC NEC concerning crime and police.

Mchunu said police were not “shooting to kill” but would return fire when criminals shot at them.

“Police are being shot at, they have to defend themselves. What happens in the process is a different matter altogether,” he said.

Mchunu had this message for criminals: “If you point a gun and you shoot at police you must not expect that police are not going to respond to you. They need to defend themselves. Police are human beings, they are not stones,” he said.

Mchunu defended officers who killed several criminals who were planning a cash-in-transit heist.

“It is the duty of police to intercept crimes so that we bring the number down. We also welcome the seizure of firearms,” Mchunu said.

Mchunu said the ANC NEC had raised concerns about the murder rate in the country.

“South Africa appears to be in a situation where you could ask the question whether the police are in control,” he said.

He said that crime was not out of control.

“We should be saying outright, with confidence, that the situation is under control. We will be misinterpreted if we say so because of the rate of crime in the country,” he said.

Mchunu said the NEC was concerned about murder, the proliferation of guns and the number of drugs available in South Africa.

“Murder and drugs are our priority, but not only these. Of late, we are seeing kidnappings and extortions also on the rise,” he said.

Mchunu said there were concerns about the role that illegal foreigners play in crimes committed in the country.

Mchunu said the NEC had discussed several interventions that would deal with crime. This includes capacitating the police force and strengthening crime intelligence.

There was also a proposal to have extensive working relationships with the metro police and other local law enforcement agencies in provinces and municipalities.